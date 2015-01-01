पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Fraud In The Army Canteen By Pretending To Get A Vehicle At A Cheap Price As A Contractor, A Prize Thugs Arrested In Jaipur

जयपुर में ईनामी ठग गिरफ्तार:आर्मी कैंटींन में ठेकेदार बताकर सस्ते दामों में वाहन दिलाने का झांसा देकर ठगी

जयपुर21 मिनट पहले
आर्मी कैंटिंन में ठेकेदार बताकर सस्ते दामों में वाहन दिलाने का झांसा देने वाले ईनामी आरोपी फुरकान कुरैशी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
  • ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर थाना पुलिस ने फरार आरोपी को पकड़ा
  • पांच हजार रुपए का था ईनाम

आर्मी कैंटीन में खुद को ठेकेदार बताकर लोगों को सस्ते में वाहन दिलवाने का झांसा देकर मोटी रकम हड़पने वाले एक शातिर जालसाज को ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर थाना पुलिस ने आज गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वह पिछले कई महीनों से धोखाधड़ी के केस में फरार चल रहा था। शहर के पूर्व जिले में टॉप 10 बदमाशों में से एक इस ठग को पकड़ने के लिए DCP पूर्व राहुल जैन ने 27 जुलाई को 5000 रुपए का ईनाम घोषित कर रखा था।

एडिशनल DCP मनोज चौधरी ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार फुरकान कुरैशी (22) निवासी आजाद नगर ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर है। उसके सस्ते में वाहन दिलवाने का झांसा देकर कई लोगों से रुपए हड़पने के संबंध में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर थाने में कई दर्ज है। इनमें वह पिछले करीब 10 माह से फरार चल रहा था। DCP पूर्व ने गत 27 जुलाई 2020 को 5000 रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया था।

इसके अलावा फुरकान कुरैशी के बारे में पुलिस को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि वह शास्त्रीनगर इलाके में घूम रहा है। तब पुलिस टीम ने उसे धरदबोचा। इसमें DCP पूर्व ऑफिस में तकनीकी सहायक हेड कांस्टेबल प्रधुमन शर्मा ने अहम रोल निभाया। उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है।

