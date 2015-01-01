पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान में कोरोना का देश जैसा ट्रेंड:30 दिन से रोगी और मौतें एक जैसी बढ़ी, जिस सप्ताह देश में मरीज कम हुए, प्रदेश में भी घटे

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
मौतों को लेकर भी देश और राजस्थान का ट्रेंड एक जैसा रहा है। एक माह की तुलना करने पर दोनों जगह एक हफ्ते की सर्वाधिक मौतें अक्टूबर के तीसरे सप्ताह में हुई, जबकि सबसे कम पिछले सप्ताह। देश में सर्वाधिक 5468 मौतें 12 से 18 अक्टूबर के बीच हुई। इसी सप्ताह प्रदेश में भी 98 मौतें हुई। सबसे कम मौतें पिछले सप्ताह हुईं।
  • बाकी राज्यों में देश से अलग ट्रेंड- दिल्ली में अचानक केस बढ़े, कई राज्यों में कम हुए

डूंगरसिंह राजपुरोहित. राजस्थान में कोरोना मरीज फिर से बढ़ने लगे हैं। देश में भी कुछ समय से सुस्त काेरोना अब फिर तेज होने लगा है। अक्टूबर में देश और प्रदेश दोनों में कोरोना के मरीज गिरे जबकि रिकवरी बढ़ी जबकि नवंबर में अब दोनों जगह फिर से मरीज बढ़ने लगे हैं। यानी राजस्थान और देश में कोराेना के नए मरीजों और माैतों का ट्रेंड एक जैसा है, जबकि बाकी राज्यों में या तो मरीज एक दम कम हो गए या फिर तेजी से बढ़ने लगे।

राजस्थान के ज्यादातर जिले भी देश का ही ट्रेंड फाॅलो कर रहे हैं। चार सप्ताह पहले देश में भी एक सप्ताह के केस सबसे अधिक थे और मौतें थी तो राजस्थान और जयपुर-जोधपुर जैसे अधिकांश जिलों में भी वही ट्रेंड रहा। 2 से 9 नवंबर के सप्ताह में पिछले 4 सप्ताह के सबसे कम रोगी देश में मिले। यही ट्रेंड राजस्थान और इसके नीचे स्तर पर जिलों में भी रहा।

75 दिन में दुगुनी हुई मौतें ; पहली 1000 मौतें 6 माह में, दूसरी मात्र ढाई माह में
प्रदेश में 2 मार्च से कोरोना आने के बाद 27 अगस्त को मौतों की कुल संख्या 1000 हुई थी। इस दौरान 178 दिन में 1000 पार लोगों की जान गई। उसके बाद पिछले 75 दिन में ही मौतों की संख्या दुगुनी हो गई। मंगलवार को कुल मौतें 2000 पार चली गई। लिहाजा 27 अगस्त से लेकर 10 नवंबर तक एक हजार और मौतें हुई।

राजस्थान में सर्वाधिक मौतें पांच जिलों में हुई। जयपुर में 387, जोधपुर में 196, अजमेर में 150, कोटा में 116 और बीकानेर में 147 मौतें हुई। 2 हजार से अधिक मौतों वाला राजस्थान 11वां जिला है।

प्रदेश में 1902 नए संक्रमित, मौतों का आकड़ा भी 2000 के पार पहुंचा
राजस्थान में मंगलवार को 1902 नए संक्रमित मिले। इसी के साथ कुल संक्रमितों का आकड़ा 2,15,071 हो गया। इस दौरान 10 लोगों की मौत भी हुई और मृतकों का आकड़ा 2000 के पार चला गया। कोरोना से अब तक 2008 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी। बीते 24 घंटे में 1709 लोग ठीक भी हुए। अब तक 1,96,338 लोग कोरोना को हरा चुके हैं। प्रदेश में अब 16725 एक्टिव केस बचे हैं। टेस्ट की संख्या भी 39.21 लाख के पार हो गई है।

