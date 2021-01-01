पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

38 लाख की रिश्वत का मामला:एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल और दलाल नीरज मीणा के तीन माेबाइल फोन को एफएसएल ने खोला

जयपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इसी सप्ताह एसीबी काे भेज दी जाएगी रिपाेर्ट

हाइवे बनाने वाली कंपनी से दाैसा के तत्कालीन पुलिस अधीक्षक मनीष अग्रवाल के लिए 38 लाख रूपए की रिश्वत मांगने वाले दलाल नीरज मीणा के तीन माेबाइल और एसपी के दाे माेबाइल काे एफएसएल ने ऑपरेट कर लिया है। एसीबी ने एसपी के एक माेबाइल और दलाल के दाे माेबाइल काे दाे दिन पहले ही जांच के लिए एफएसएल भेजा था। इससे पहले दलाल की गिरफ्तारी के दाैरान उसका एक माेबाइल और एसपी का आईफाेन भेजा था। इस तरह से एफएसएल के पास एसीबी ने जांच के लिए पांच माेबाइल भेजे हैं। जिनकी वाट्स एप चैटिंग, मैसेज के बारे में जानकारी मांगी है।

माना जा रहा है कि एफएसएल इसी सप्ताह पांचाें माेबाइल की पूरी जानकारी एसीबी काे भेज देगी। इधर मनीष अग्रवाल के मामले की जांच कर रहे जांच अधिकारी आरपीएस पुष्पेन्द्र सिंह राठाैड़ दिल्ली में ट्रेनिंग में गए हुए हैं। इसके चलते मनीष अग्रवाल मामले की जांच आगे नहीं बढ़ पा रही।

शनिवार काे उनके आने के बाद ही जांच की आगे की कारवाई हाे सकेगी। एसीबी ने मनीष अग्रवाल के दलाल नीरज मीणा, बांदीकुई एसडीएम पिंकी मीणा, दाैसा एसडीएम पुष्कर मित्तल काे एसीबी ने 13 जनवरी काे ट्रेप किया था। एसीबी एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल के खिलाफ नामजद मामला दर्ज किया था।

नीरज मीणा काे रिमांड पर लेने के बाद माना जा रहा था कि एसीबी मनीष अग्रवाल काे भी पूछताछ के लिए बुलाएगी लेकिन एसीबी ने एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल काे पूछताछ के लिए नाेटिस तक नहीं दिया। अब दलाल काे जेल भेज दिया गया है। एसपी और दलाल के माेबाइल की एफएसएल रिपाेर्ट आने के बाद ही एसीबी अब आगे की कारवाई करेगी।

एफएसएल ने एसपी के आईफाेन का लाॅक खाेला
एफएसएल की जांच टीम ने एसपी के आईपफाेन का लाॅक खाेल लिया है। एसीबी ने मनीष अग्रवाल के दाे माेबाइल जब्त किए थे। इनमें एक आईफाेन था। एसीबी ने आईफाेन जब्त करते समय एसपी के माेबाइल का लाॅक काेड भी लिया था। इसी लाॅक काेड काे एसीबी ने एफएसएल में फाेन के साथ भेजा था। एसीबी ने फाेन लाॅक काेड के आधार पर आईफाेन काे आपरेट किया ताे लाॅक खुल गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser