8 महीने की आचार संहिता:34 दिन की बाड़ाबंदी और 10 महीने के काेराेना संकट से लड़ते हुए गहलाेत सरकार ने पूरे किए 2 साल

जयपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • दावा- 501 वादाें में से 252 से अधिक पूरे किए
  • गहलोत कैंप ने पायलट खेमें पर आरोप लगाए कि भाजपा ने उन्हें 30-30 करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं

लगभग 8 महीने चुनाव आचार संहिता, 34 दिन की सियासी बाड़ाबंदी और 10 महीने के कोरोना संकट से लड़ते हुए प्रदेश की अशोक गहलोत सरकार ने अपने 2 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं। इन 2 सालों में कई बार ऐसे मौके आए जब विपक्ष के साथ सत्ता पक्ष के लोग भी सरकार गिरने का दावा करते दिखे।

लेकिन तमाम सियासी अटकलों के बीच सरकार चली। विधानसभा चुनाव जीतने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने 17 दिसंबर 2018 को मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली थी। इसके बाद 24 दिसंबर को मंत्रिमंडल का गठन हुआ। मंत्रिमंडल के गठन के साथ ही गहलोत कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक हुई जिसमें किसान कर्जमाफी का फैसला लिया गया।
दावा : 50 फीसदी वादे पूरे करने का
किसान और रोजगार के वादों के जरिए सत्ता में आई कांग्रेस के चुनावी घोषणा पत्र में 501 बिंदू थे। सरकार का दावा है कि इनमें से 252 से अधिक पूरे कर दिए हैं जबकि 173 घोषणाओं को लेकर काम जारी है।
सादगी से मनेगी सालगिरह
कोरोना संकट को देखते हुए इस बार सरकार की सालगिरह सादगी से मनाई जाएगी। सभी मंत्रियों को 19 व 20 दिसंबर को अपने प्रभार वाले जिलों में रहने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत भी 18 दिसंबर को 2 दर्जन से अधिक नई योजनाओं का लोकार्पण शिलान्यास कर सकते हैं। इसी दिन वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए प्रेस वार्ता भी होगी और जनता के समक्ष विजन डॉक्यूमेंट भी रखा जाएगा।

सरकार के काम- वे वादे जो कांग्रेस ने पूरे किए

  • 10 दिनों में किसान कर्जमाफी का ऐलान किया इसके बाद
  • 20.50 लाख किसानों के 7692 करोड़ के अल्पकालीन फसली ऋण माफ किए।
  • 28016 सीमांत एवं लघु किसानों के 290 करोड रुपए के मध्यकालीन व दीर्घकालीन कृषि ऋण माफ किए।
  • किसानों के लिए वृद्धावस्था पेंशन शुरू की।
  • खेती की बिजली पर सब्सिडी जारी रखी।
  • पंचायती राज चुनाव में न्यूनतम शैक्षणिक योग्यता की शर्त को हटाया।
  • मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क दवा योजना में कैंसर, हृदय, सांस, गुर्दा रोग की दवाइयों को शामिल कर निशुल्क दवाइयों की संख्या 607 से बढ़ाकर 709 की गई।
  • भाजपा राज में बंद किए गए 20 हजार स्कूलों की समीक्षा कर नए सिरे से खोले गए।
  • प्रदेश में नई शिक्षा नीति बनाने की दिशा में काम शुरू किया।
  • 90 नए कॉलेज व 100 अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल खोले।
  • राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के तहत 1 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम की दर से गेहूं वितरण।

सरकार की बड़ी उपलब्धि : कोरोना मैनेजमेंट
कोरोना संकट का मैनेजमेंट को सरकार अपनी बड़ी उपलब्धि बता रही है। प्रदेश के भीलवाड़ा मॉडल की चर्चा पूरी दुनियां में हुई। इसके अलावा कोरोना काल में हेल्थ इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को भी मजबूत किया गया। मार्च में जब प्रदेश में कोरोना संकट शुरू हुआ था तब यहां इसकी टेस्टिंग की कोई सुविधा नहीं थी। लेकिन आज प्रदेश में 60 हजार टेस्ट प्रति दिन की क्षमता विकसित कर ली गई है।

सबसे बड़ी चुनौती : बेरोजगारों को रोजगार देने की
विभिन्न विभागों की लंबित भर्तियों का मामला, 75 हजार भर्तियां हर साल करने का वाद और जवाबदेही कानून जैसे मामले अभी अटके पड़े हैं। इसके अलावा राजस्थान के लगभग दो लाख संविदा कर्मियों को स्थाई करने का वादा भी किया गया है।

सियासी उथल-पुथल से भरा साल : विधानसभा में लाना पड़ा विश्वास मत
वैसे तो मौजूदा साल में कोरोना संकट हावी रहा। लेकिन सरकार के लिए इससे भी बड़ा एक संकट आया जब पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट और उनके करीबी विधायकों ने गहलोत को कुर्सी से हटाने के लिए विद्रोह कर दिया। उस वक्त ऐसा लगने लगा था कि सरकार किसी भी वक्त ढह सकती है। गहलोत कैंप ने पायलट खेमें पर आरोप लगाए कि भाजपा ने उन्हें 30-30 करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं।

खरीद-फरोख्त के आरोपों के बीच फोन टेपिंग कांड भी सामने आए। ईडी-इनकमटैक्स से लेकर एसीबी और एसओजी तक का सियासी इस्तेमाल हुआ। गहलोत को अपने विधायकों को टूट से बचाने के लिए 34 दिन तक बाड़ाबंदी करनी पड़ी। इसके बाद अगस्त में विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाकर गहलोत सरकार ने विश्वास मत जीता।

तोहफा : संगठन-राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों का इंतजार
सरकार के दो साल पूरे हो चुके हैं। पायलट को पीसीसी मुखिया के पद से हटाए जाने के बाद से करीब 6 महीने गुजर चुके हैं लेकिन अब तक संगठन में नई तैनातियां नहीं की जा सकी हैं। इसके अलावा राजनीतिक संकट के समय गहलोत के साथ खड़े विधायक भी लंबे समय से अपने लिए राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों की मांग कर रहे हैं लेकिन वह काम भी अधूरा है। हालांकि राजस्थान कांग्रेस प्रभारी अजय माकन यह ऐलान कर चुके हैं कि सरकार की सालगिरह के बाद दिसंबर में संगठन और जनवरी में राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों का काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

