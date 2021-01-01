पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Gandhi Connor Will Be Formed In High Schools Of The State, Gandhi Study Centers Will Be Started In Every University And College, CM Announces

गांधीगिरी सीखेंगे स्टूडेंट्स:प्रदेश के हाई स्कूलों में बनेंगे गांधी कॉर्नर, हर यूनिवर्सिटी-कॉलेज में गांधी अध्ययन केंद्र शुरू होंगे

जयपुर32 मिनट पहले
गांधीजी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि देते सीएम अशोक गहलोत - Dainik Bhaskar
गांधीजी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि देते सीएम अशोक गहलोत
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने की अहिंसा और शांति प्रकोष्ठ को विभाग में बदलने की घोषणा

प्रदेश के सभी सरकारी हाई स्कूलों में अब गांधी कॉनर्र बनाए जाएंगे,जहां स्कूली बच्चों को गांधीजी की जीवनी और उनसे जुड़े इतिहास के बारे में बताया जाएगा। शहीद दिवस पर सीएम निवास पर हुए वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने इसकी घोषणा की। मुख्यमंत्री ने उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री को सभी यूनिवर्सिटी और सरकारी कॉलेजों में गांधी अध्ययन केंद्र शुरू करवाने के निर्देश दिए। गहलोत ने कहा कि जिन यूनिवसिर्टी-कॉलेजों में पहले से गांधी अध्ययन केंद्र हैं और बंद हैं उन्हें फिर से शुरू करवाया जाए और जहां नहीं हैं वहां नए गांधी अध्ययन केंद्र खोले जाएंं।

गहलोत ने प्रदेश में बने अहिंसा और शांति प्रकाेष्ठ को जल्द ही विभाग में बदलने की घोषणा की। गांधीजी के 150 वें जयंती वर्ष के कार्यक्रमों की शुरुआत पर पिछले साल गहलोत ने अहिंसा और शांति प्रकाेष्ठ खोलने का फैसला किया था। अभी तक इस प्रकोष्ठ के बारे में न जनता को ज्यादा जानकारी है और न इसका काम शुरू हुआ है। गांधी जयंती और शहीद दिवस पर कार्यक्रम करने के अलावा अभी तक इस प्रकोष्ठ का काम सामने नहीं आया।

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने देश के कई यूनिवर्सिटीज और कॉलेजों में गांधी अध्ययन केंद्रों को बीजेपी राज के दौरान बंद करने पर निशाना साधा। गहलोत ने कहा कि गांधी अध्ययन केंद्र बीजेपी राज में बंद कर दिए गए थे, गांधी अध्ययन केंद्रों पर सरकार बदलने का असर नहीं होना चाहिए।

गहलोत ने कहा, गांधी जीवनी से नई पीढ़ी को अवगत करवाना होगा, वह आजादी के नायकों को नहीं जानती

सीएम गहलोत ने कहा, नई पीढ़ी और आम आदमी को गांधीजी की जीवनी से परिचित करवाना जरूरी है। नई पीढ़ी आजादी के नायकों को नहीं जानती , नई पीढ़ी को आजादी के नायकों और महापुरुषों की जीवनी और आजादी के संघर्ष से अवगत करवाना बहुत जरूरी है। गांधीजी की जीवनी की प्रासंगिकता आज के दौर में और बढ़ गई है, जब देश का माहौल ऐसा हो जिसमें विरोधी विचार वालों को देशद्रोही करार दिया जाता हो।

