खुलासा:यूपी व राजस्थान में हाइवे पर ट्रक ड्राइवरों को बंधक बनाकर लूटती थी गैंग, जयपुर में पकड़ा गया बदमाश

जयपुर31 मिनट पहले
हाइवे पर ट्रक ड्राइवरों को बंधक बनाकर लूटपाट करने वाले गैंग का पर्दाफाश किया। जयपुर कमिश्नरेट की सेज थाना पुलिस ने एक बदमाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
  • बगरु का रहने वाला निकला गैंग का शातिर बदमाश, अन्य की तलाश जारी
  • जयपुर के कई थाना इलाकों में लूट व चेन स्नेचिंग की वारदातें कर चुका है गैंग

उत्तरप्रदेश व राजस्थान में हाइवे पर ट्रक चालक और खलासी को बंधक बनाकर लूटपाट करने वाले गैंग का खुलासा हुआ है। मामले में पुलिस ने गिरोह के एक शातिर बदमाश को शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। ये बदमाश हाइवे पर चल रहे ट्रकों को रुकवाते हैं। फिर फाइनेंस बकाया होने का बहाना बनाकर मारपीट कर ड्राइवरों को बंधक बनाकर अगवा कर गाड़ी में पटक लेते हैं। इसके बाद नगदी और कीमती सामान लूटकर भाग जाते हैं।

डीसीपी प्रदीप मोहन शर्मा ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी योगेश कुमावत (26) बालोदिया की ढाणी बगरू जिला जयपुर का रहने वाला है। 21 अक्टूबर को सुबह 7 बजे नेवटा-मुहाना रोड पर अजमेर से अण्डा लेने के लिये जा रहे ट्रक चालक को रुकवाया। गैंग में शामिल योगेश और उसके चार साथियों ने फाइनेंस बकाया होने के बहाने ट्रक ड्राइवर को बंधक बना लिया।

फिर ट्रक को नेवटा से 15 किलोमीटर दूर सुनसान जगह ले जाकर ड्राइवर के साथ मारपीट की और ट्रक की डिक्की में रखे पांच लाख रुपए लूटकर भाग निकले। जबकि ट्रक ड्राइवर के हाथ-पैर बांधकर वहीं छोड़ गए। किसी तरह राहगीरों की मदद से ड्राइवर ने सेज थाने पहुंचकर मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया।

हाइवे पर ही एक और ट्रक ड्राइवर को बंधक बनाकर लूटे थे 12 लाख रुपए

एसीपी रायसिंह बेनीवाल ने बताया कि प्रोबेशनर आरपीएस अंशु जैन व सेज थानाप्रभारी जगदीश प्रसाद तंवर के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने गैंग के बदमाशों की तलाश शुरू की। तब गैंग में शामिल योगेश कुमावत को पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज, तकनीकी अनुसंधान और मुखबिर से मिली सूचना के आधार पर गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पूछताछ में सामने आया कि इस गैंग ने जयपुर-अजमेर हाईवे पर अंडे सप्लाई करने वाली गाड़ी के ट्रक ड्राइवर को बंदी बनाकर करीब 12 लाख की लूट को भी अंजाम दिया गया था। गैंग के सदस्य काफी शातिर है जो नगदी लूट व मोबाइल स्नेचिंग की शहर के बाहरी इलाकों में अंजाम देते हैं।

यूपी और राजस्थान में लूटपाट की वारदातें सामने आई

एडिशनल डीसीपी बजरंग सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि इस गैंग ने जयपुर के सेज, बगरू, भांकरोटा, दूदू एवं राजस्थान से बाहर यूपी आगरा में भी इसी तरह हाइवे पर लूट की काफी वारदातों को अंजाम दिया है। इसमें खुलासे होना बाकी है। यह गैंग हाइवे पर ढाबों व होटलों में रैकी करते हैं।

फिर किसी ट्रक चालक के पास नगदी होने का आभास होने पर पीछा करते है। उसे सूनसान जगह रुकवाते है। फाइनेंस का बहाना करते है और बंधक बनाकर लूटपाट कर भाग जाते है।

