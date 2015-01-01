पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Gehlot Government Minister's Allegation BJP's Union Ministers And Rajasthan Leaders Fight With Vasundhara Raje Instead Of Congress

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गहलोत सरकार के मंत्री का आरोप:परिवहन मंत्री बोले- वसुंधरा राजे के खिलाफ भाजपा के दो केंद्रीय मंत्री और प्रदेश के नेता एकजुट

जयपुर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा है कि सतीश पूनियां, राजेंद्र राठौड़, अर्जुन मेघवाल, गुलाबचंद कटारिया, गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने मिलकर राजे के खिलाफ एक यूनिटी खड़ी कर ली है।
  • केबिनेट मंत्री खाचरियावास ने कहा कि भाजपा के नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया को अपने बयान पर माफी मांगनी चाहिए

प्रदेश में अशोक गहलोत की सरकार में परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास ने बुधवार को भाजपा की अंदरुनी कलह पर जमकर निशाना साधा। मीडिया से बातचीत में केबिनेट मंत्री खाचरियावास ने कहा कि राजस्थान का विपक्ष बिखरा हुआ है। जिला परिषद के चुनाव से पहले ब्लैक पेपर निकाल रहे है। उनमें वर्तमान में भाजपा के पदाधिकारी वसुंधरा राजे के सरकार में किए गए कार्यों का जिक्र नहीं किया। वे उनके नाम और काम पर बात ही नहीं करना चाहते है।

खाचरियावास ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा है कि सतीश पूनियां, राजेंद्र राठौड़, अर्जुन मेघवाल, गुलाबचंद कटारिया, गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत सब मिलकर एक यूनिटी खड़ी कर ली है। अभी इनका झगड़ा कांग्रेस की बजाए वसुंधरा राजे से चल रहा है। अभी इनको वसुंधरा राजे के मुकाबले में खुद को खड़ा करना है।

ये लोग उसी में लगे हुए है, इसलिए पार्टी शहरों में नगर निगम के चुनावों में हार गई। अब ये गांवों में भी पंचायती चुनावों में हार का सामना करेगी। खाचरियावास ने कहा कि भाजपा का जारी किया ये ब्लैक पेपर इनके लिए काले परिणाम लेकर आएगा। इनका सफाया हो जाएगा। जिला परिषदों, पंचायतों में इनकी नगर निगम से भी ज्यादा बुरी हार होगी।

कटारिया ने माना है कि प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सरकार गिराने का षड़यंत्र कर रहे है: खाचरियावास

केबिनेट मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास ने कहा कि भाजपा के नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया ने जो बयान दिया है। उस पर माफी मांगनी चाहिए। विपक्ष के नेता कटारिया का यह कहना कि हम छह माह में सरकार गिरा देंगे। मतलब खुद कटारिया ने मान लिया कि कि राजस्थान में सरकार गिराने के षड़यंत्र में बीजेपी काम करती है।

खाचरियावास का कहना है कि बीजेपी पहले भी षड़यंत्र कर चुकी है और अब फिर यह षड़यंत्र कर रही है। पहले भी ईडी व सीबीआई का सहारा लिया, लेकिन नाकाम रहे। कटारिया जी ऐसा इसलिए बोल रहे है कि इनका मानसिक संतुलन बिगड़ गया है, क्योंकि ये प्रदेश में 6 में से 4 नगर निगम में हार चुके है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें