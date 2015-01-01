पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घनश्याम तिवाड़ी की घर वापसी?:वसुंधरा के विरोधी रहे तिवाड़ी आज भाजपा में हो सकते हैं शामिल, 2018 में राहुल ने कांग्रेस ज्वाइन कराई थी

जयपुर2 मिनट पहले
साल 2019 में लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा छोड़कर कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करने वाले तिवाड़ी वसुंधरा राजे के घोर विरोधी रहे हैं।

राजस्थान की वसंधुरा सरकार में मंत्री रहे भाजपा के पूर्व वरिष्ठ नेता घनश्याम तिवाड़ी की आज घर वापसी हो सकती है। भाजपा मुख्यालय पर दोपहर 12 बजे भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया ने एक प्रेस कॉफ्रेंस बुलाई है। संभावना है इसमें पूनिया तिवाड़ी की पार्टी में वापसी का ऐलान कर सकते हैं। अगर ऐसा होता है तो यह घनश्याम तिवाड़ी के 19 दिसंबर को आने वाले जन्मदिन से पहले एक बड़ा तोहफा होगा।

साल 2019 में लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा छोड़कर कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करने वाले तिवाड़ी वसुंधरा राजे के घोर विरोधी रहे हैं। राजे के विरोध के चलते ही उन्होंने न केवल भाजपा का दामन छोड़ा बल्कि अपनी नई पार्टी भारतवाहिनी बनाई थी। इसी पार्टी से उन्होंने साल 2018 में सांगानेर विधानसभा सीट से चुनाव भी लड़ा था, लेकिन वे अपनी जमानत तक नहीं बचा सके थे।

राहुल गांधी के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होकर ज्वाइन की थी कांग्रेस
लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले मार्च 2019 में कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने जयपुर में एक रोड शो किया था। इसके बाद जयपुर के रामलीला मैदान में आयोजित एक जनसभा में घनश्याम तिवाड़ी ने कांग्रेस ज्वाइन की थी। उनके साथ भाजपा नेता रह चुके सुरेंद्र गोयल (पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री) और जनार्दन गहलोत (पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री) भी कांग्रेस से जुड़े थे।

घनश्याम तिवाड़ी का राजनीतिक सफर
तिवाड़ी भाजपा के दिग्गज नेताओं में शामिल रहे हैं। पार्टी में कई अहम पदों पर उन्होंने काम किया है। वह 6 बार चुनाव जीतकर राजस्थान विधानसभा के सदस्य रहे हैं। तिवाड़ी 1980 में पहली बार सीकर से विधायक बने। इसके बाद 1985 से 1989 तक सीकर से विधायक रहे।

1993 से 1998 तक विधानसभा क्षेत्र चौमूं से विधायक बने। जुलाई 1998 से नवंबर 1998 तक भैरोंसिंह शेखावत सरकार में ऊर्जा मंत्री भी रह चुके हैं। दिसम्बर 2003 से 2007 तक वसुंधरा राजे सरकार में शिक्षा मंत्री की जिम्मेदारी संभाली।

