पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पकड़ा गया मनचला युवक:जयपुर के पिंक स्क्वायर मॉल के चेंजिंग रूम में कपड़े बदल रही थी लड़की, शोरूम कर्मचारी ने मोबाइल से खींचें फोटो

जयपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शोरुम में युवती कपड़े बदलने गई तभी उसे मोबाइल फोन से फोटो लेते हुए कर्मचारी नजर आया। वह घबरा गई और बाहर आकर मां और भाई को जानकारी दी।

पिंक स्क्वायर मॉल में खरीददारी करने गई एक युवती की चेंजिंग रूम में मोबाइल फोन से फोटो खींचने का मामला सामने आया है। इस बात का पता चलने पर युवती के साथ मौजूद भाई और मां ने ऐतराज जताया तो शोरुम संचालक ने उन्हें ही धमकी दी। मामला आदर्श नगर थाने तक पहुंचा। तब युवती के भाई की रिपोर्ट पर छेड़छाड़ और आईटी एक्ट की धाराओं में केस दर्ज कर पुलिस ने आरोपी कर्मचारी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस के मुताबिक गिरफ्तार आरोपी अनिल मीणा है। वह जमवारामगढ़, जयपुर ग्रामीण में रहता है तथा आदर्श नगर स्थित पिंक स्क्वायर मॉल में एक गारमेंट्स शोरुम पर कर्मचारी है। पुलिस के मुताबिक आगरा रोड पर खानिया बंधा की रहने वाली युवती अपने भाई और मां के साथ मंगलवार दोपहर करीब तीन बजे एक शोरुम पर कपड़े खरीददारी करने गई थी।

यह है पूरा मामला
परिवादीया युवती के मुताबिक वह कुछ कपड़े पसंद कर चेंजिंग रुम में ड्रेस बदलने गई थी। तभी शोरुम में मौजूद कर्मचारी अनिल मीणा ने अपने मोबाइल फोन से युवती की चोरी छिपे आपत्तिजनक फोटो खींच ली। इस बीच युवती को अचानक मोबाइल नजर आया। तब उसे इसका पता चला। तब उसने बाहर आकर अपने भाई और मां से बताया।

पीड़ित का आरोप है कि उन्होंने शोरूम संचालक को बताया तो उन्हें ही जान से मारने की धमकियां दी। इसके बाद पीड़ित परिवार आदर्श नगर थाने पहुंचा। आरोपी अनिल मीणा के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई। इस पर पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें