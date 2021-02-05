पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Girls From Class One To 8th Will Also Get Economic Empowerment Award, Education Minister Gave Instructions To Prepare The Plan

राज्य स्तरीय बालिका पुरस्कार समारोह:कक्षा एक से 8वीं की तक की बालिकाओं को भी मिलेगा आर्थिक सबलता पुरस्कार, शिक्षा मंत्री ने योजना तैयार करने के दिए निर्देश

जयपुर27 मिनट पहले
जयपुर के इंदिरा गांधी पंचायती राज संस्थान आयोजित राज्यस्तरीय बालिका पुरस्कार समारोह में पुरस्कार पाने के बाद बालिकाएं।

बसंत पंचमी पर आयोजित राज्यस्तरीय बालिका पुरस्कार समारोह में शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने 138 स्कूली बालिकाओं को पुरस्कार राशि व प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान किए। इस मौके पर डोटासरा ने यह पुरस्कार जो केवल 9 से 12 में अध्ययनरत बालिकाओं को दिया जा रहा यह कक्षा 1 से 8 तक की बालिकाओं को भी दिए जाने के निर्देश दिए।

जयपुर स्थित पंचायती राज संस्थान के सभागार में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में डोटासरा ने बताया कि आज राज्यभर में गार्गी एवं बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार के तहत इस साल कक्षा 10 की 97,676 और कक्षा 12वीं की 80,316 बालिकाओं को पुरस्कार एवं प्रमाण पत्र वितरण किया। इसके लिए हर जिला एवं पंचायत समिति स्तर पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया।

ये भी की घोषणा

इस मौके पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शिक्षामंत्री ने निर्देश दिए कि आज के समय में व्यवसायिक शिक्षा का अत्याधिक महत्व है और हमारी वे बालिकाएं जो कक्षा 9 से ही व्यावसायिक शिक्षा में अध्ययन कर रही हैं उनको भी पुरस्कार मिलना चाहिए। उन्होने व्यावसायिक शिक्षा में अध्ययनरत बालिकाओं को भी इन्दिरा प्रियदर्शिनी पुरस्कार से प्रोत्साहित करने के निर्देश प्रदान किए। इसके अलावा राज्य में 2016 से 2019 तक 11433 बालिकाएं जो गार्गी एवं बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार के लिए पात्र थ, लेकिन किन्हीं कारणों से उनको चैक राशि प्राप्त नहीं हुई। उनके लिए विज्ञप्ति जारी कर प्रार्थना पत्र मांगे जाएंगे।

