पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाजार:धनतेरस से पहले सोने के भाव में हुई गिरावट ने बढ़ाई ज्वैलरी की बिक्री

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर. त्योहार के चलते सर्राफा बाजार में अच्छी खरीदारी हो रही है। दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है।
  • सोने की ऊंची कीमतों के कारण लाइट वेट ज्वैलरी की मांग अधिक
  • पिछले साल धनतेरस की बात करें तो सोने के भाव 38,300 रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम था

धनतेरस से दो दिन पहले सोने की कीमतों में आई कमी ने ज्वैलरी खरीदने की योजना बना रहे लोगों को नए उत्साह से भर दिया है। सराफा बाजारों में मंगलवार को अचानक भीड़ बढ़ी हुई नजर आई। हालांकि सोने की कीमतों के 50 हजार रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम के करीब होने की वजह से इस साल लाइटवेट और सुपरलाइटवेट ज्वैलरी की मांग अधिक है।

सोमवार को कोरोना वैक्सीन तैयार हो जाने के दावे के बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारों में सोने-चांदी की कीमतों में भारी गिरावट आई है। इसके असर से मंगलवार को देश के सराफा बाजारों में सोने के भाव में दो ​हजार रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक की गिरावट देखने को मिली है।

पिछले साल धनतेरस की बात करें तो सोने के भाव 38,300 रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम था। वहीं, फिलहाल दाम 50 हजार रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम है। भाव बढ़ने से खरीदारी का ट्रेंड भी बदल गया है। रतलाम स्थित डीपी ज्वेलर्स के अनिल कटारिया ने कहा, ‘सोने के भाव ज्यादा होने से लाइटवेट ज्वैलरी की मांग ज्यादा है। अधिकतर खरीदार लाइटवेट ज्वैलरी की ही मांग कर रहे हैं।’ गाैरतलब है कि रतलाम का सोना शुद्धता के मामले में पूरे देश में प्रसिद्ध है।

हॉलमार्क सोने की शुद्धता जहां 91.6 फीसदी होती है, वहीं रतलाम के सोने की शुद्धता 92 फीसदी हाेती है। महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव स्थित बाफना ज्वैलर्स के प्रोपराइटर सुशील बाफना ने कहा, ‘धनतेरस से दो दिन पहले सोने का भाव टूटने से खरीदारी बढ़ गई है। लाइटवेट ज्वैलरी और सुपरलाइट ज्वैलरी की अच्छी डिमांड है।

इटैलियन ज्वैलरी जिसमें कान के टॉप्स, लॉकेट, मंगलसूत्र आदि आते हैं, इनकी बिक्री अधिक हो रही है। ग्राहकों की पूछताछ से लग रहा है कि यह दीपावली ज्वैलरी कारोबार के लिहाज से अच्छी रहेगी। ’

धनतेरस पर ज्वैलरी बाजार में 5,000 कराेड़ के काराेबार का अनुमान

कोरोना और सोने की ऊंची कीमतों के बावजूद इस साल भी धनतेरस पर पांच हजार करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार होने की संभावना है। पिछले साल भी धनतेरस पर करीब इतना ही कारोबार हुआ था। ज्वैलर्स के अनुमान के मुताबिक इस साल देशभर में धनतेरस पर 3,000 करोड़ रुपए के सोने-चांदी के सिक्के, मूर्तियां व बर्तन व आभूषण बिकने का अनुमान है।

इनमें लगभग 1,000 करोड़ रुपए के चांदी के सिक्के, करीब 1200 करोड़ रुपए के सोने के सिक्के और 800 करोड़ रुपए की चांदी की मूर्तियां, बर्तन व सिल्वर ज्वैलरी शामिल है। जबकि 2,000 करोड़ रुपए की ज्वैलरी बिक सकती है।
^पिछले एक सप्ताह में ज्वैलरी काराेबार में सुधार हुआ है। धनतेरस पर काराेबार पिछले साल के स्तर के करीब पहुंचने की उम्मीद है। बाजार में खरीदारी का माहौल बनने लगा है।
कैलाश मित्तल, अध्यक्ष, सर्राफा ट्रेडर्स कमेटी, जयपुर

^ये गलत धारणा है कि सोने के भाव बढ़ने से खरीदारी कम हो जाती है। लोग बढ़ते भाव में भी सोना खरीदते हैं, क्योंकि उन्हें उम्मीद होती है कि विपत्ति के समय यह कीमती धातु उनके काम आएगी।
मनोहर पाटिल, मैनेजर, बाफना ज्वैलर्स, जलगांव

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें