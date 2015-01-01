पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रीट परीक्षा:खुशखबर: चुनाव खत्म, अब जल्द जारी हो सकती है रीट की विज्ञप्ति

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजस्थान बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाएं इस बार 15 मई के बाद प्रारंभ होगी

प्रदेश में 31 हजार पदों पर तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षक भर्ती का इंतजार कर रहे बेरोजगारों के लिए अब कभी भी खुशखबरी आ सकती है। निर्वाचन आयोग ने 11 दिसंबर को चुनाव तक रीट की प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाई थी। अब चुनाव खत्म हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में कभी भी रीट की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो सकती है। राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड भी रीट के लिए तैयार है। वह सरकार के निर्देशों का इंतजार कर रहा है।

राजस्थान बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाएं इस बार 15 मई के बाद प्रारंभ होगी। इसलिए बोर्ड मार्च और अप्रैल में कभी भी रीट का आयोजन कर सकता है। रीट के बाद 31 हजार पदों पर शिक्षक भर्ती होगी। उधर, बीएसटीसी संघर्ष समिति ने लेवल-1 में बीएड वालों को शामिल करने का विरोध शुरू कर दिया है।

उन्होंने प्रदर्शन कर सरकार से मांग की कि बीएसटीसी वालों के पास शिक्षक बनने का केवल एक मौका रहता है। समिति सचिव शर्मा का कहना है कि अगर लेवल-1 में बीएड वालों को शामिल किया तो उनका हक मारा जाएगा। उनको शिक्षक बनने का एक ही मौका रहता है, बीएड वालों के पास 3-4 मौके रहते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें