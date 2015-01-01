पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण का बयान:करदाताओं काे फायदे के लिए कई स्कीमें लाई सरकार, करदाता काे आयकर विभाग के चक्कर नहीं लगाने पडेंगे

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • ऑल इंडिया फेडरेशन ऑफ टैक्स प्रेक्टिशनर्स वेब कॉन्फ्रेंस शुरू

केंद्र सरकार कर कानून के सुधारों काे तेज कर रही है। करदाताओं के फायदे के लिए सरलीकरण स्कीमें लाई गई है। फेसलैस असेसमेंट व अपील चालू कर दी गई है। इससे करदाता काे आयकर विभाग के चक्कर नहीं लगाने पडेंगे। शुक्रवार काे ऑल इंडिया फेडरेशन ऑफ टैक्स प्रेक्टिशनर्स, सेंट्रल जोन की दो दिवसीय वेब कॉन्फ्रेंस का शुभारंभ करते हुए केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने यह बात कही।

संस्था के चेयरमैन विनय कुमार जौली ने बताया कि वित्त मंत्री ने फेडरेशन के कार्याे की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि टेकनोलॉजी के जरिए पूर्व फिल्ड फार्म जारी किए जाएंगे। इंफोसिस जीएसटी की वेबसाइट की खामियां दूर कर इसको अपग्रेड करेगी। संस्था के सचिव संदीप अग्रवाल ने बताया कि उद्घाटन सत्र के बाद तीन सेशन अयोजित किए गए। सीए वेद जैन ने आयकर की विवाद से विश्वास स्कीम पर व्याख्यान दिया। गिरीश आहूजा ने फेसलेस असेसमेंट एवं अपील के फायदे बताए। जयपुर के अधिवक्ता पंकज घीया ने जीएसटी में हुए बदलावों की जानकारी दी।

