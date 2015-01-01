पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेन्द्र राठौड़ का बयान:हर मोर्चे पर विफल रही सरकार, सरकार का दाे वर्ष का अधिक समय हाेटल या बंगलाें में गुजरा है

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा के उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेन्द्र राठौड़ ने कहा कि प्रदेश की जनता से झूठे वादे कर सत्ता में आई कांग्रेस सरकार के 2 वर्ष निराशाजनक व विकास विरोधी रहे हैं। सरकार का दाे वर्ष का अधिक समय हाेटल या बंगलाें में गुजरा है। महिला सुरक्षा, भ्रष्टाचार, अपराध, कर्जमाफी व बेरोजगारी भत्ता सहित हर मोर्चे पर विफल कांग्रेस सरकार को दो वर्ष पूर्ण करने पर अपनी उपलब्धियां बताने की बजाय विफलता व कमजोरियों का आत्मपरीक्षण करने की जरूरत है। नेशनल क्राइम ब्यूरो रिपोर्ट के ताजा आंकड़ों के अनुसार गत वर्ष की तुलना में प्रदेश में 21.4% अपराध बढ़ा है।

बढ़ना, दुष्कर्म से संबंधित अपराधों में देशभर में राजस्थान का पहला और दलित अत्याचार में दूसरा स्थान होना यह सिद्ध करता है कि विगत भाजपा शासन में शांतिप्रिय प्रदेश के नाम से देशभर में प्रसिद्ध राजस्थान में कांग्रेस सरकार के दो वर्षीय शासन में आमजन असुरक्षित व दहशतगर्दी की जिंदगी जीने को मजबूर रहा है।

सेंटर फॉर मॉनिटरिंग के ताजा आंकड़ों ने यह सिद्ध कर दिया कि राजस्थान में बेरोजगारी की दर 15.3 फीसदी रही जो देश में दूसरे स्थान पर है। राज्य सरकार ने युवाओं को रोजगार व बेरोजगारी भत्ते के नाम पर सुनहरे सपने दिखाए लेकिन दो वर्ष पूर्ण होने के उपरांत भी राजस्थान का युवा रोजगार और बेरोजगारी भत्ता पाने के लिए दर-दर की ठोकरें खाने को मजबूर है। राठौड़ ने कहा कि ट्रांसपेरेंसी इंटरनेशनल की रिपोर्ट ने राजस्थान को देश में सर्वोत्तम भ्रष्ट प्रदेश मानते हुए अपने सर्वेक्षण में यह इंगित किया है कि राज्य में बिना भ्रष्टाचार के कोई काम नहीं होता है।

