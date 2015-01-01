पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Government Has Given Big Relief To The Outstanding Taxpayers, Will Not Pay Interest Penalty On Depositing House And UD Tax

टैक्सदाताओं को बड़ी राहत:हाउस और यूडी टैक्स एक साथ जमा करने पर नहीं देना होगा ब्याज और पेनल्टी, मूल रकम में भी छूट मिलेगी

जयपुर30 मिनट पहले
टैक्स की छूट का लाभ 31 दिसंबर तक मिलेगा। इसमें ब्याज-पेनल्टी के साथ कुछ मामलों में मूल रकम पर भी छूट मिलेगी।

स्वायत्त शासन विभाग ने प्रदेश की सभी नगरीय निकायों में बकाया हाउस टैक्स और यूडी टैक्स जमा करवाने वालों को राहत दी है। एकमुश्त बकाया यूडी टैक्स या हाउसटैक्स जमा करवाने वालों से ब्याज-पेनल्टी नहीं ली जाएगी। इतना ही नहीं मूल रकम में भी छूट मिलेगी। इस छूट का लाभ 31 दिसंबर तक मिलेगा।

विभाग से जारी आदेशों के मुताबिक जिन व्यक्तियों के घर का बकाया हाउस टैक्स है और वह एकमुश्त जमा करवाना चाहता है तो उसे ब्याज-पेनल्टी में तो शत प्रतिशत छूट मिलेगी ही उसके अलावा मूल रकम में 50 फीसदी की भी छूट दी जाएगी। इसी तरह वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 तक का बकाया एकमुश्त नगरीय विकास कर (यूडी टैक्स) जमा करवाने वालों को भी ब्याज-पेनल्टी में पूरी छूट मिलेगी।

वहीं किसी व्यक्ति का वित्त वर्ष 2011-12 से पहले का भी यूडी टैक्स बकाया चल रहा है तो उस व्यक्ति को सम्पूर्ण टैक्स एकमुश्त जमा करवाने पर ब्याज-पेनल्टी में छूट मिलेगी। साथ ही वित्त वर्ष 2011-12 तक के बकाया टैक्स की मूल राशि पर भी 50 फीसदी की छूट मिलेगी।

