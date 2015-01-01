पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वसुंधरा राजे का इंटरव्यू:राजस्थान में सरकार दिखाई नहीं देती, किसान व युवा सब परेशान

जयपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सवाल : पायलट-गहलोत की लड़ाई को आप किस नजरिये से देखती हैं?, दोनों की लड़ाइयों से जनता पछताई है: राजे

सरकार के 2 साल के कार्यकाल को आप कैसे देख रही हैं?
जवाब : गहलोत सरकार का प्रमुख काम भाजपा सरकार के कार्यकाल की योजनाओं को बंद करना रहा या फिर उनका नाम बदल कर उन पर अपनी मुहर लगाना। भामाशाह योजना इसका मुकम्मल उदाहरण है। लोगों के लिए जीवनदायिनी साबित हुई ‘भामाशाह स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना’ को इस सरकार ने मार दिया। हमने किसानो की बिजली फ्री की, जिसे बंद कर दिया।
पूनियां ने कहा है कि बड़े चेहरे के बिना चुनाव लड़ा जायेगा। उनका इशारा कहीं आपकी ओर तो नहीं?
जवाब: ये प्रश्न तो उन्ही से पूछिये।

राजनीति में पायलट और गहलोत में से किसे पसंद करती है। दोनों की लड़ाई को आप किस नजरिये से देखती हैं?
जवाब : ये भाजपा में होते तो मैं ज़रूर बता देती। दोनों की लड़ाई उनकी पार्टी का अंदरूनी मामला है। ये जरूर कहूंगी कि इससे राजस्थान को नुकसान हुआ है। दोनों की लड़ाई से जनता पछताई है।

पायलट ने आरोप लगाया था कि गहलोत ने आपकी मदद की। आपके सरकारी मकान को लेकर सवाल उठाये थे?

जवाब : विपक्ष आरोप लगाता रहता है। कभी सीएम मुझ पर आरोप लगाते हैं तो कभी कांग्रेस के दूसरे नेता। सच यह है कि मुझे सरकारी आवास विधायक के रूप में मिला हुआ है। हमारी सरकार ने 2003 -2008 में विधायक माहिर आज़ाद और देवी सिंह भाटी को भी इसी श्रेणी का आवास दिया था। हमने 2013-2018 में इसी श्रेणी का आवास भाजपा विधायक प्रह्लाद गुंजल को आवंटित किया था। मैं दो बार मुख्यमंत्री, केंद्रीय मंत्री, नेता प्रतिपक्ष, 5 बार विधायक और 5 बार सांसद रह चुकी हूं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें