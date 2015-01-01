पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  • Government organization Is Getting Opinion In Cabinet Expansion And Political Appointments, Discussions Will Be Completed Soon.

सीएम गहलोत का इंटरव्यू:कैबिनेट विस्तार व राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों में सरकार-संगठन में रायशुमारी हो रही है, चर्चा पूरी होते ही हो जाएंगी

जयपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोदी सरकार कर रही है राज्यों के अधिकारों का हनन : गहलोत
  • भास्कर- मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार और राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों पर सबकी नजर है, ये कब तक हो पाएगा?

कांग्रेस सरकार ने 8 महीने की आचार संहिता, 34 दिन की बाड़ाबंदी और 10 महीने के काेराेना संकट से लड़ते हुए गुरुवार को दो साल के कार्यकाल पूरे किए। इस दौरान सरकार को न केवल विपक्ष बल्कि आंतरिक मोर्चों पर भी टक्कर लेनी पड़ी। राज्य सरकार ने सियासी संकट से लेकर कोरोनाकाल तक किस तरह मोर्चा संभाला, इसको लेकर दैनिक भास्कर ने सीएम अशोक गहलोत से बातचीत की। गहलोत ने हर मुद्दे पर खुलकर जवाब दिए। सवाल-जवाब आप भी पढ़िए

Q. सरकार के 24 महीने पूरे हो गए हैं। इसमें 9 महीने कोरोनाकाल में ही निकल गए। इसका प्रबंधन आपने कैसे किया?
राजस्थान में कोरोना का पहला मामला 2 मार्च को आया था। तब टेस्ट के लिए सैंपल दिल्ली और पुणे भेजे जाते थे। हमने विशेषज्ञों की राय ली और मेडिकल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को बढ़ाना शुरू किया। हमारे सामने जीवन और आजीविका दोनों को बचाने की चुनौती थी। हमने विपक्षी पार्टियों, विशेषज्ञों, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं, एनजीओ, धर्मगुरुओं, कर्मचारी संगठनों सभी से चर्चा कर फैसले किए।

आमजन ने हमारा पूरा सहयोग किया। कोरोना के लिए हमने डब्ल्यूएचओ और विशेषज्ञों की ओर से सुझाए गए प्रॉटोकोल को अपनाया। लॉकडाउन में हमने त्वरित फैसले कर आमजन को राहत पहुंचाई। राजस्थान में हमने किसी को भूखा नहीं सोने दिया। इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और सामाजिक सुरक्षा के लिए उठाए कदमों से राजस्थान एक मॉडल बनकर उभरा।
Q. सभी की नजर आपके मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार और राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों पर है, इस पर कब तक कोई फैसला हो पाएगा?
मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार और राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों में सरकार व संगठन दोनों की रायशुमारी होती है। जैसे ही संगठन से चर्चा पूरी होगी, कैबिनेट विस्तार व राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां हो जाएंगी।
Q. कोरोनाकाल में राजस्थान ने जो महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाए, उसे दूसरे राज्यों ने भी अपनाया। आगे की चुनौतियों के लिए क्या प्लान है?
हर कार्यकाल में सरकार के सामने अलग-अलग चुनौतियां होती हैं। जब मैं पहली बार सीएम बना तो राजस्थान में बड़ा अकाल पड़ा, जिसका हमने कुशल प्रबंधन किया। इस बार कोरोना की चुनौती है, जिसपर हमने बहुत हद तक काबू पा लिया है। हमारी सरकार का फोकस हेल्थ सेक्टर पर हमेशा रहा है इसलिए हेल्थ इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के विकास में ज्यादा परेशानी नहीं आई।

भीलवाड़ा मॉडल को देश ही नहीं दुनिया ने सराहा। आज सभी जिला अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन व आईसीयू बेड सुविधा है। वेंटिलेटरों की संख्या 5 गुना से भी अधिक बढ़ा दी है। सबसे बड़ी चुनौती मंदी और आय की है लेकिन अच्छे वित्तीय प्रबंधन से इसे भी पार कर लिया जाएगा।

Q. क्या शाह-धर्मेंद्र प्रधान जैसे नेता आपकी सरकार गिराने के लिए सक्रिय हैं?

बीजेपी के नेताओं ने धनबल और बाहुबल के आधार पर सरकार बनने के पहले दिन से कई बार इस तरह के प्रयास किए हैं। लेकिन हमारे विधायकों की एकजुटता और जनता के आशीर्वाद एवं समर्थन की बदौलत हमारी सरकार 5 साल जनता की सेवा करेगी। साल 2023 में फिर से चुनकर आएगी। भाजपा का कोई भी कुप्रयास यहां सफल नहीं होगा। हमारी एकजुटता के कारण इन्हें हर बार मुंह की खानी पड़ेगी।
राज्य सरकार पर भाजपा के नेता कोरोना के प्रबंधन में खामियों के आरोप लगाते हैं, आप क्या जवाब देंगे?
जवाब : राजस्थान सरकार पूरे देश में पहली ऐसी सरकार है, जिसने कोरोना मैनेजमेंट में विपक्षी पार्टियों से चर्चा कर फैसले किये। मैंने प्रदेश के सभी विधायकों और सांसदों से वीसी की। पीएम ने दूसरे राज्यों को राजस्थान से सीखने की सलाह दी थी, लेकिन प्रदेश बीजेपी के नेता पीएम की बात को महत्व नहीं देते इसलिये ऐसी गलत बयानबाजी करते हैं। राजस्थान के कोरोना प्रबंधन की तारीफ दुनियाभर में हुई है।
कोरोना के कारण सरकार आर्थिक संकट से गुजर रही है? निपटने के लिए क्या रोड मैप है?
जवाब : चुनाव के पास आने पर पिछली सरकार ने कई घोषणाएं की लेकिन उनके लिये बजट का आवंटन नहीं किया। इसका बोझ हमारे ऊपर आया। हमने अपनी योजनाओं के साथ पिछली सरकार की योजनाओं को भी बजट उपलब्ध कराया। कोविड के दौर में हमने केंद्र सरकार से एक व्यापक आर्थिक पैकेज की मांग की लेकिन केंद्र सरकार ने बजट घोषणाओं को ही नया नाम देकर फिर से घोषित कर दिया।

राज्यों की बाजार से कर्ज लेने की एक सीमा होती है इसलिये हमने केंद्र सरकार से मदद मांगी। लेकिन केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री ने ‘एक्ट ऑफ गॉड’ की बात कहकर राज्यों को बाजार से कर्ज लेने के लिये कह दिया। जीएसटी का बकाया भुगतान भी अभी राज्यों को नहीं मिला है। इससे राज्यों पर कर्ज बढ़ता जा रहा है।
दो साल में पांच ऐसी बड़ी उपलब्धियां क्या रहीं, जिसे आप बता सकें।
जवाब : सरकार बनते ही पहला फैसला हमने किसानों की कर्ज माफी के रूप में किया, ‘राजस्थान कृषि प्रसंस्करण, कृषि व्यवसाय एवं कृषि निर्यात प्रोत्साहन नीति-2019’ लेकर आए, 1000 करोड़ का कृषक कल्याण कोष गठित किया। रिफाइनरी के कार्य को पुन: शुरू करवाया और प्रदेश की पहली अंडरग्राउंड मेट्रो शुरू की।

निरोगी राजस्थान की दिशा में बढ़ते हुए प्रदेश में हैल्थ इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को मजबूत किया। बच्चों को बाहर पढ़ने ना जाना पड़े, इसलिये 87 नए महाविद्यालय खोले। कोरोना का शानदार मैनेजमेंट किया। मृत्युदर को 1 प्रतिशत से नीचे रखा। कोरोना का पूरा इलाज सरकारी अस्पतालों में मुफ्त कराया। प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में दरें तय कीं। 79 हजार युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी दी। 43 हजार भर्तियां प्रक्रियाधीन हैं। 25 हजार युवाओं को अदालतों में अच्छी पैरवी कर नौकरी दिलाई।
पंचायत चुनाव की हार और नगर निगम-निकाय चुनाव की जीत को आप किस रूप में ले रहे हैं?
जवाब : पंचायत चुनाव में कांग्रेस की हार नहीं हुई है। पंचायत समिति चुनावों में हमें भाजपा से ज्यादा वोट मिले। हमारे और भाजपा के समान संख्या में प्रधान हैं। लोकसभा चुनाव में बीजेपी को इन 21 जिलों में 61% वोट मिले थे, लेकिन जिला परिषद चुनावों में ये 18% गिरकर 43% पर आ गया। जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस का वोट महज 1% कम है। जबकि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने कोरोना के प्रोटोकॉल का पूरा पालन किया और किसी बड़े नेता को चुनाव प्रचार में नहीं भेजा। भाजपा के केंद्रीय मंत्री तक कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का उल्लंघन कर पंचायत चुनाव में प्रचार करते रहे। नगरीय निकाय चुनावों में भाजपा निर्दलीयों से भी पीछे रह गई। 50 में से महज 4 निकायों में उन्हें बहुमत मिला। जनता ने भाजपा की नकारात्मक राजनीति को नकार दिया। कांग्रेस के सुशासन पर मुहर लगा दी।
आप किसानों को लेकर मोदी पर हमलावर हैं। पर राजस्थान के किसानों को यहां बाजरे का उचित मूल्य नही मिल रहा है। उन्हें हरियाणा जाना पड़ रहा ह?
जवाब : बाजरे और दूसरे मोटे अनाजों की खरीद में केंद्र सरकार की प्रक्योरमेंट पॉलिसी अलग है। केंद्र सरकार की नीति के मुताबिक राज्यों को मोटा अनाज खरीदकर उसे पीडीएस में बांटें और बांटे गये मोटे अनाज के बिल केंद्र सरकार को दें तब उनका भुगतान होगा। राजस्थान में देश का 45% बाजरा पैदा होता है। ऐसे में यहां पीडीएस में गेहूं या चावल की जगह राशन की दुकानों पर बाजरा देना अव्यवाहरिक है।

दूसरे राज्यों में बाजरे की पैदावार कम होती है इसलिये वहां राज्य सरकार बाजरा खरीदकर पीडीएस में बांट सकती है। अगर केंद्र बाजरे और मोटे अनाज की खरीद नीति को बदले तो किसानों के लिये राहत मिल सकती है। हमारी सरकार ने तो पिछले कार्यकाल में किसानों को गेहूं की खरीद पर बोनस दिया था। इस कार्यकाल में खरीद प्रक्रिया को अच्छी बनाने और एमएसपी दिलाने के उद्देश्य से 550 क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समितियों को गौण मंडियों का दर्जा दिया है।

दो साल के कार्यकाल के दौरान आपको केंद्र की मोदी सरकार से कितना सहयोग मिला?
जवाब : मोदी सरकार आने के बाद केंद्र और राज्यों के संबंधों में गिरावट आई है। केंद्र सरकार को कोई भी बड़ा फैसला करने से पहले राज्यों से बात करनी चाहिये। मोदी सरकार में संवाद की जगह नहीं है। केंद्र सरकार एकतरफा फैसले लेती है। राज्यों पर थोप दिया जाता है। राज्य सूची के विषयों पर अतिक्रमण कर केंद्र सरकार कानून बना देती है, जिससे राज्यों के अधिकारों का हनन हो रहा है। नये कृषि कानून इसका उदाहरण हैं। केंद्र को विपक्षी पार्टियों की राज्य सरकारों के साथ भेदभावपूर्ण रवैया नहीं अपनाना चाहिये।

