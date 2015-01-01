पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क दवा योजना:9 साल के लंबे इंतजार के बाद सरकारी फार्मासिस्टों का बनेगा कैडर, सरकार की हरी झंडी का इंतजार

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार के 2 साल पूरे होने पर फार्मासिस्टों को मिल सकती है सौगात, पहली बार में 1363 फार्मासिस्ट बनेंगे सीनियर फार्मासिस्ट

(सुरेन्द्र स्वामी). मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क दवा योजना के तहत सरकारी अस्पतालों में संचालित दवा वितरण केंद्राें पर काम कर रहे सरकारी फार्मासिस्टों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पिछले 9 साल से काम कर रहे फार्मासिस्टों का कैडर गठन कर फाइल सरकार के पास भेज दी है। पहली बार में 1363 फार्मासिस्टों को सीनियर फार्मासिस्ट बनाया जाएगा।

सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर सरकारी फार्मासिस्टों को सौगात मिल सकती है। फार्मासिस्टों के कुल स्वीकृत 4088 पदों का वर्गीकरण किया गया है। भविष्य में पदों में कमी या वृद्वि के अनुसार संशोधन किया जाएगा।

इधर, राजस्थान फार्मासिस्ट कर्मचारी संघ (एकीकृत) के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष आनंद सुरा का कहना है कि सरकारी नौकरी लगने के बाद फार्मासिस्ट 9 साल से कैडर गठन से वंचित है। इससे कर्मचारी डिप्रेशन का शिकार हो रहे हैं। फार्मा यूथ वेलफेयर संस्थान के प्रवीण का कहना है कि पदोन्नति होने से पद रिक्त होने पर और अधिक पदों पर भर्ती होने से बेरोजगारों को रोजगार मिलेगा।

ऐसे मिलेगी पदोन्नति

  • पांच साल पूरे करने वालों को प्रथम पदोन्नति सीनियर फार्मासिस्ट पद पर
  • वरिष्ठ फार्मासिस्ट के पद पर पांच साल काम करने पर अधीक्षक फार्मासिस्ट
  • उपनिदेशक फार्मासिस्ट के पद के लिए योग्यता किसी भी मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थान से एम-फार्मा या पीएचडी इन फार्मेसी डिग्रीधारी तथा अधीक्षक फार्मासिस्ट के प्रशासनिक पद पर न्यूनतम 3 साल के अनुभव वाले को वरीयता।

^ सरकारी फार्मासिस्टों के कैडर का प्रोसेस जारी है। सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर सरकारी फार्मासिस्टों को सौगात मिल सकती है।
-डॉ. रघु शर्मा, चिकित्सा मंत्री

^कैडर गठन के लिए फाइल कार्मिक और वित्त विभाग को भेज दी है। सरकार के अनुमोदन के बाद कैडर का गठन हो जाएगा। पहले भी फाइल भेजी थी, लेकिन किसी कारण से अप्रूवल नहीं हो सकी थी।
- मुकुल शर्मा, निदेशक (अराजपत्रित), चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें