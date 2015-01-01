पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतिशबाजी पर बैन:सावो में पटाखे बेचने की अनुमति दे सरकार , ताकि नुकसान की भरपाई हो

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
अगले साल मकर संक्रांति और सावो पर पटाखे बेचने की अनुमति दे सरकार इसके लिए अस्थायी पटाखा विक्रेता संघ करेगा मुख्यमंत्री से आग्रह।

जयपुर सहित पूरे प्रदेश में सरकार ने 31 दिसंबर तक आतिशबाजी करने और पटाखा बिक्री पर रोक लगा दी है। ऐसी स्थिति में अब पटाखा व्यापारी परेशान है कि उनके पास जो स्टॉक पड़ा है उसे कहां रखे और कैसे बेचे? इन सबके बीच अब व्यापारियों ने सरकार को पत्र लिखकर अगले साल सावों में बिक्री की अनुमति देने की मांग करने पर निर्णय किया है।

अस्थायी पटाखा विक्रेता संघ रामबाबू दूसाज ने बताया कि व्यापारी बड़ी दुविधा में है कि जो पटाखे गोदाम या दुकानों में पड़े है उनका क्या किया जाए? उन्होने बताया कि हमने हॉलसेल व्यापारियों से भी गुजारिश की है कि माल वापस लेकर पैसे लौटा दें। इसके अलावा अब हम राज्य सरकार को भी जल्द एक पत्र लिखने जा रहे है, कि अस्थायी लाईसेंस वालों को अगले साल 14 जनवरी व सावो के सीजन में पटाखा बेचने की अनुमति दी जाए, ताकि व्यापारियों के पास जो माल बचा है उसका निस्तारण हो और उनको हुए नुकसान की भरपाई हो सके। उन्होने बताया कि अस्थायी व्यापारियों का ही लगभग 4 करोड़ रुपए का माल गोदामों में पड़ा है।

15 दिन के लिए मिलता है अस्थायी लाईसेंस
दूसाज ने बताया कि जयपुर में हर साल औसतन 1200 से 1300 के बीच अस्थायी लाईसेंस जारी किए जाते है। इस साल 1376 को लाईसेंस जारी करने की पूरी तैयारी हो चुकी थी, लेकिन अंतिम समय में सरकार ने आतिशबाजी और बिक्री पर बैन लगा दिया। इस कारण लाईसेंस जारी नहीं किए। उन्होने बताया कि हर साल दीपावली के त्यौहार पर पटाखे बेचने के लिए 15 दिन की अवधि के लिए लाइसेंस जारी किए जाते है।

कंपनियों को दे चुके है पेमेंट अब वापस कैसे होगा माल
इधर शहर में जो पटाखा के बड़े व्यापारी (हॉलसेलर) है उन्होने छोटे दुकानदारों से जो एडवांस लेकर थोड़ा बहुत माल दिया था वह भी अब उलझन में है। राजस्थान फायर वर्क्स डीलर एंड मैन्यूफैक्चरर्स एसोसिएशन के महामंत्री जाहिर अहमद ने बताया कि हमारे पर जो छोटे व्यापारियों से डिमांड आई उसी के अनुरूप हमने पटाखा बनाने वाली कंपनियों को ऑर्डर दिया और उनकी तरफ से माल भी आ गया। अब इन कंपनियों को वापस माल देना संभव नहीं है और न ही अब हम माल किसी अन्य दूसरे राज्यों में बेच सकते है। क्योंकि सरकार ने बेचान पर भी रोक लगा रखी है ऐसे में हम दूसरे राज्य के व्यापारियों के नाम से भी बिल नहीं काट सकते। हमारी दुकानें (स्थायी लाईसेंसधारकों) भी सरकार ने सील कर दी है।

