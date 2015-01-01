पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकार्पण:सुखाड़िया विवि में नवनिर्मित भवनों का राज्यपाल ने किया लोकार्पण

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने गुरुवार को राजभवन से मोहन लाल सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय, उदयपुर में भारत सरकार की परियोजना रूसा एवं स्थानीय निधि द्वारा अनुदानित राशि से नवनिर्मित दृश्य कला विभाग भवन, आर्ट गैलरी, भूगोल भवन, अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय मानकों पर आधारित सिंथेटिक लॉन टेनिस ग्राउंड, स्पोर्ट्स बोर्ड ऑफिस भवन, वूमन फेकल्टी रूम एवं स्टोर का ऑनलाइन लोकार्पण किया।

उन्होंने विश्वविद्यालय में बने नए भवनों को विश्वविद्यालय के भविष्य के विकास के लिए महत्वपूर्ण बताते हुए कहा कि नई शिक्षा नीति के अनुरूप बेहतर शोध और अनुसंधान पर भी शिक्षण संस्थान विशेष रूप से ध्यान दें। उन्होंने कहा कि नई शिक्षा नीति डिजिटल और आत्मनिर्भर भारत केन्द्रित है।

इसके अनुरूप प्रदेश के विश्वविद्यालय अपने यहां रोजगारोन्मुख व्यावसायिक पाठ्यक्रम बनाकर उनके प्रभावी शिक्षण की भी व्यवस्था करें। उन्होंने विश्वविद्यालय में अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय मानकों पर आधारित लॉन टेनिस ग्राउंड बनाए जाने की भी सराहना की तथा कहा कि इससे विद्यार्थियों को अपनी खेल प्रतिभा में आगे बढ़ने के बेहतरीन अवसर मिल सकेंगे।

इससे पहले विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. अमेरिका सिंह ने सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय में नव निर्मित भवनों की उपयोगिता और शिक्षण के लिए किए गए नवाचारों के बारे में विस्तार से बताया। रूसा की नोडल अधिकारी कनिका शर्मा ने सभी का आभार जताया।

