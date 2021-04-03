पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेल्थ सैक्टर में डिजीटल सेवा:राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने कहा, देश का हेल्थ मिशन प्रभावी और क्रांतिकारी बनेगा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
जयपुर। आईआईएचएमआर यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से आयोजित कॉन्फ्रेंस में राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने कहा कि डिजीटल हेल्थ मिशन से देश का हेल्थ सैक्टर बेहद मजबूत और क्रांतिकारी बन सकेगा। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ओर से लाए गए राष्ट्रीय डिजिटल हेल्थ मिशन से यह बदलाव होने जा रहा है।

राज्यपाल ने इस ग्लोबल कॉन्फ्रेंस प्रदन्या 2021 के उद्घाटन के मौके पर कहा कि इलेक्ट्रॉनिक तकनीक का स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में उपयोग (डिजिटल हेल्थ) विज्ञान का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान है। डिजिटल हेल्थ स्वास्थ्य सेवा की गुणवत्ता वृद्धि एवं लागत में कमी हेतु एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। मिश्र ने स्वास्थ्य सेवा एवं संपूर्ण स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधन विषय के महत्व पर जोर दिया। कहा, बिना स्वस्थ शारीरिक एवं मानसिक विकास को सुनिश्चित किए किसी भी प्रकार के विकास की कल्पना नहीं की जा सकती। पूरे विश्व को गुणवत्ता भरी एवं उचित दर पर शारीरिक एवं मानसिक स्वास्थ्य सेवा उपलब्ध हो, यही हम सभी का लक्ष्य होना चाहिए। कॉन्फ्रेंस के विशिष्ट अतिथि भारतीय विज्ञान संस्थान बेंगलूरु के पूर्व निदेशक पद्म विभूषण प्रोफेसर जी पी पद्मनाभन ने जोर दिया की आज स्वास्थ्य सेवा को गति प्रदान करने के लिए तकनीक पर आधारित नवीन एवं नवाचार अनुप्रयोगों को विकसित करने की आवशयकता है। विकास का कोई भी लक्ष्य सिर्फ स्वस्थ समाज एवं स्वस्थ देश में ही प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। उद्भटान सत्र के मुख्यवक्ता पदमश्री डॉ चंद्रकांत एस पांडव ने डिजिटल तकनीक आधारित स्वस्थ्य सेवाओं के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर चर्चा की। यूनिवर्सिटी के अध्यक्ष डॉ. एसडी गुप्ता ने कहा कि आधुनिक डिजिटल तकनीक पर आधारित सस्ती एवं गुणकारी स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों तक सुलभ हो रही हैं। डॉ गुप्ता ने तकनीक आधारित स्वस्थ्य सेवाओं के भविष्य पर भी प्रकाश डाला। सत्र को कुलपति डॉ. प्रहलाद राय सोडानी व प्रो. शिव कुमार त्रिपाठी ने भी संबोधित किया।

