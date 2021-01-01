पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पार्क में नोपार्किंग:पौंडरिक पार्क में पार्किंग प्रकरण की सुनवाई 5 को, सरकार ने लगाई केविएट

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • पार्किंग प्राेजेक्ट को रोकने के लिए हाईकोर्ट में लग चुकी है पीआईएल

शहर के इकलौते ऐतिहासिक व सबड़े बड़े पौंडरिक पार्क में पार्किग प्रोजेक्ट को चुनौती देने वाली अधिवक्ता प्रतीक खंडेलवाल की पीआईएल पर हाईकोर्ट में 5 फरवरी को सुनवाई होगी। वहीं पीआईएल में किसी भी आदेश से पहले सरकार का पक्ष सुनने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने भी एएजी अनिल मेहता के जरिए केविएट दायर की है। दरअसल पीआईएल में पार्क में पार्किंग प्रोजेक्ट पर रोक लगाकर इसे रद्द करने का आग्रह किया है। पीआईएल में कहा है कि पार्क में पार्किंग प्रोजेक्ट लोगों के संवैधानिक अधिकारों व सुप्रीम कोर्ट और हाईकोर्ट के फैसलों के भी विपरीत है।

रामनिवास बाग जैसा हलफनामा पेश कर सकती है राज्य सरकार

वहीं पौंडरिक पार्क में पार्किंग को लेकर सरकार-सिस्टम की हठधर्मिता जारी है। अब सरकार यहां पार्किंग के लिए वही पैंतरा अपनाने जा रही है,‌ जिसका झूठ रामनिवास बाग में बनी पार्किंग के बाद बेनकाब हो चुका। सामने आया है कि सरकार कोर्ट में उसी तरह का हलफनामा पेश करेगी कि अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग के बाद पार्क में फिर से ग्रीनरी विकसित कर देंगे। इससे पहले पूर्ववर्ती कांग्रेस सरकार में रामनिवास बाग अंडर ग्राउंड पार्किंग के लिए यही बात रखी गई थी। पार्किंग बन गई, लेकिन पार्क उजड़ने की तस्वीर सर्वविदित है।

दूसरा मजबूत पक्ष बड़े पेड़ों का है, जो कि पार्किंग बनने के बाद पनप ही नहीं सकते। क्योंकि पार्किंग के ऊपर केवल 1 मीटर मिट्टी की परत रहेगी, जिसमें अधिकतम तौर पर केवल घास फूस लग सकती है, जबकि घनी आबादी वाले परकोटे में हर एक पेड़ की कीमत समझी जा सकती है। और फिर रामनिवास बाग में तो सरकार पार्क की घास तक विकसित नहीं कर पाई।

लोगों का विरोध जारी, रंगोली से लक्ष्मण रेखा
पौंडरिक पार्क बचाने के लिए क्षेत्रवासियों का संघर्ष जारी है। लेकिन राज हट के आगे उनकी एक नहीं चल रही। अब संघर्ष समिति की ओर से एक जागरूकता रैली पार्क के चारों ओर की सीमा पर निकाली गई। समिति के मनीष सोनी ने बताया कि रंगोली से लक्ष्मण रेखा बनाकर बुरी नजर से बचाने की प्रार्थना है। पूर्व पार्षद विक्रम सिंह, स्नेहलता शर्मा ने बताया कि आमजन के लिए चलाई गई मुहिम अंत तक जारी रहेगी।

