नगर निगम बिग कंट्रोवर्सी:ग्रेटर की हवा सबसे प्रदूषित, फिर भी हवा सुधारने के लिए बजट हेरिटेज को

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड और डीएलबी के अधिकारी तय करेंगे 165 करोड़ के कार्य
  • निगम ने 82.50 करोड़ रुपए के बंटवारे को लेकर डीएलबी से राय मांगी

केंद्र वित्त आयोग की ओर से मिले बजट को लेकर हुए विवाद का तोड़ निकालने के लिए अब डीएलबी और एयर पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल के अधिकारी शहर के विकास के लिए एक गाइडलाइन तय करेंगे। उस आधार पर ही शहर के विकास कार्यों पर वित्त आयोग से मिले बजट को खर्च किया जाएगा। हालांकि शहर के चारों इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया वीकेआई, मानसरोवर, मालवीयनगर, सीतापुरा ग्रेटर निगम में ही हैं। ऐसे में यहां हवा को सुधारने की गुंजाइश ज्यादा है। ऐसे में कांग्रेसनीत हेरिटेज निगम को नोडल एजेंसी बनाए जाने पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं।

केन्द्र सरकार ने दो कैटेगरी को आधार बनाकर राज्य सरकार को बजट दिया है। सरकार ने हेरिटेज निगम को बजट खर्च करने के लिए नोडल एजेंसी बनाया है। पॉल्यूशन कैटेगरी में 82.50 करोड़ रुपए और सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट जल संरक्षण कार्यों के लिए भी 82.50 करोड़ रुपए का बजट दिया है।

पॉल्यूशन कैटेगरी के तहत शहर में होने वाले विकास कार्यों की गाइडलाइन एयर पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल के अधिकारी तय करेंगे और सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट और जल संरक्षण कार्य डीएलबी के स्तर पर तय किए जाएंगे। इस संबंध में निगम के अधिकारियों ने डीएलबी को पत्र लिखकर 82.50 करोड़ रुपए की राशि का बंटवारा करने के लिए राय मांंग ली है। शेष 82.50 करोड़ रुपए की राशि पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल के अधिकार तय करेंगे कि खर्च कहां किया जाना है।

ग्रेटर प्रदूषित इसलिए; क्योंकि शहर के चारों इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया वीकेआई, मानसरोवर, मालवीय नगर और सीतापुरा ग्रेटर निगम में ही आते हैं। ग्रेटर में वार्ड भी 150, हेरिटेज (100) से ज्यादा। आबादी भी 24 लाख। हेरिटेज में 16 लाख ही।

ग्रेटर निगम Vs हेरिटेज निगम

  • ग्रेटर निगम में 7 जोन; मानसरोवर, झोटवाड़ा, सांगानेर, विद्याधर नगर, मुरलीपुरा, जगतपुरा व मालवीय नगर जोन हैं।
  • ग्रेटर में 700 पार्क हैं। संसाधनों की बात करें तो ग्रेटर में 292 वाहन हैं। ग्रेटर निगम की आबादी 24 लाख के करीब है। यहां सफाई के लिए महज 3217 कर्मचारी लगाए गए हैं।
  • हेरिटेज में 5 जोन; हवामहल जोन, सिविल लाइन जोन, किशनपोल जोन और आदर्श नगर जोन हैं।
  • हेरिटेज में 203 पार्क हैं। हेरिटेज में 203 वाहन लगाए गए हैं। हेरिटेज नगर निगम की आबादी 16 लाख है। यहां सफाई के लिए 4072 कर्मचारी लगाए गए हैं, जो ग्रेटर से 855 ज्यादा हैं।

ग्रेटर काे बजट नहीं दिया तो अगली किश्त नहीं मिलेगी
^पॉल्यूशन कैटेगरी के तहत मिले बजट की कार्ययोजना पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल के अधिकारी डीएलबी के अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर बनाएंगे। उसके आधार पर ही शहर में उस बजट को खर्च किया जाएगा। सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट व जल संरक्षण के कार्यों की योजना केवल डीएलबी तय करेगी। ग्रेटर निगम को उसका हिस्सा जरूर देना होगा, नहीं तो अगली किश्त नहीं मिलेगी। दूसरी कैटेगरी के बजट का बंटवारा करने के लिए पत्र लिखकर राय मांगी है। इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई करेंगे।
- महेन्द्र मोहन, एफए, निगम ग्रेटर

