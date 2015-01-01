पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानिए... जयपुर मंडी के भाव:वायदा सौदों में भाव बढ़ने से ग्वार सीड में सुधार, सरसों और लुढ़की

जयपुर2 दिन पहले
वायदा साैदाें में भाव बढ़ने से साेमवार काे जयपुर मंडी में ग्वार सीड में 30 तथा ग्वारगम में 100 रुपए क्विंटल का सुधार रहा। लेकिन रबी सीजन में पैदावार अच्छी हाेने की उम्मीद से स्टॉकिस्टों की बिकवाली तेज हाेने से सरसों मिल डिलीवरी 50 रुपए क्विंटल लुढ़क गई। सरसों कच्ची घाणी तेल भी 200 रुपए क्विंटल सस्ता हाे गया। कमजोर मांग से चना मिल डिलवरी में 50 रुपए क्विंटल की नरमी रही। सामान्य कारोबार से अनाज व चीनी के भावों में बदलाव देखने काे नहीं मिला।अनाज: गेहूं मिल डिलीवरी नया 1700-1710, गेहूं दड़ा 1600-1650, मक्का लाल 1200-1500, बाजरा 1300-1305, ज्वार पीली 2000-2100, जौ लूज 1150-1200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।गुड़-चीनी: चीनी 3600-3700, गुड़ 2600-3300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल टैक्स पेड।दाल-दलहन: मूंग मिल डिलीवरी 6500-7500, मोठ 6500-7200, चौला 5700-6000, उड़द 6500-7200, चना जयपुर लाइन 4800-5000, मूंग मोगर 8500-9400, मूंग छिलका 7500-8500, उड़द मोगर 7500-9500, अरहर दाल 8000-9500, चना दाल मीडियम 6300-6350, चना दाल बोल्ड 6550-6600 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।तेल-तिलहन: सरसों 42 प्रतिशत कंडीशन सरसों मिल डिलीवरी 5700-5705, जयपुर सरसों कच्ची घाणी 11300 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।ग्वार व ग्वारगम: ग्वार जयपुर लाइन 3850-3925, ग्वारगम जोधपुर 6200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल।

