6 निगमों के नतीजे घोषित:आधी खुशी, आधा गम, वोटरों को बांटो और राज करो, भाजपा-कांग्रेस को 2-2 निगमों में बहुमत, 1 में टाई, 1 में बहुमत नहीं

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
जयपुर में पहली बार कांग्रेस का खाता खुलने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने यूं जश्न मनाया।
  • कांग्रेस ने 26 साल बाद जयपुर में खाता खोला, भाजपा को तीनों जगह नुकसान
  • 6 निगम = 2 कांग्रेस +2 भाजपा +2 अटके
  • निर्दलीय निर्णायक; जयपुर हेरिटेज और कोटा दक्षिण में यही तय करेंगे-कौन बनेगा मेयर?

प्रदेश में पहली बार जयपुर, जोधपुर व कोटा को 6 नगर निगमों में बांटा गया था...और कांग्रेस की ये रणनीति सफल भी रही। 6 में से 2 (जयपुर ग्रेटर, जोधपुर दक्षिण) में भाजपा और 2 (कोटा उत्तर, जोधपुर उत्तर) में कांग्रेस को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला, एक (कोटा दक्षिण) में टाई रहा और एक (जयपुर हेरिटेज) में कांग्रेस सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनी। उसे बाेर्ड बनाने के लिए केवल चार पार्षद ही और चाहिए।

वहीं, काेटा दक्षिण में कांग्रेस-बीजेपी को 36-36 सीटें मिली हैं और 8 अन्य के पास हैं। यानी जयपुर हेरिटेज और कोटा दक्षिण में निर्दलीय किंगमेकर बनकर उभरे हैं। बता दें कि 2014 के निगम चुनाव में जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा तीनों जगह भाजपा को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला था।

आगे? 10 को मेयर का चुनाव

  • 4 नवंबर : लोक सूचना जारी कर दी जाएगी।
  • 5 नवंबर : नामांकन पत्र की अंतिम तिथि।
  • 6 नवंबर : नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी।
  • 7 नवंबर : नाम वापसी की अंतिम तारीख।
  • 10 नवंबर : सुबह 10 बजे से 2 तक मतदान।

इसके तुरंत बाद मतगणना, फिर नतीजे घोषित।

कांग्रेस ने ऐसी दे दी शह

  • सत्ताधारी दल होने का भी फायदा मिला।
  • टिकट बंटवारे में विधायकों की चली।
  • परिसीमन का फायदा भी पूरी तरह से कांग्रेस को मिला। मसलन परिसीमन के बाद हेरिटेज में तो करीब 25 से ज्यादा वार्ड पूरी तरह मुस्लिम बाहुल्य हो गए। ये सभी कांग्रेस के पक्ष में गए।
  • कोविड के कारण वोटिंग कम होने का फायदा भी कांग्रेेस को ही मिला।
  • भाजपा का परंपरागत वोटर मध्यम वर्ग का वोट प्रतिशत कम रहा। मुस्लिम आबादी व कच्ची बस्तियों में काफी वोटिंग हुई।

भाजपा को इसलिए मात

  • बीजेपी ने टिकटों में थ्री लेयर सिस्टम लागू किया था। इस कारण विधायकों के पसंदीदा 40 से 50 प्रतिशत चेहराें के टिकट कटे थे।
  • बीजेपी नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच विवाद और गुटबाजी से वाेट बैंक प्रभावित।
  • बीजेपी विधायकाें की खुद के क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशियाें से ही दूरी बनाकर रखी।
  • गहलाेत सरकार की लगातार विकास की घाेषणाएं व कृषि बिल का मुद्दा खिलाफ गया।
  • सीएम के फेस के सामने बीजेपी के पास काेई ऐसा फेस नहीं था जाे पटखनी दे सके।

निर्दलीयों ने यूं बिगाड़ा खेल, 2 जगह अटकाई बाजी

जयपुर हेरिटेज और कोटा दक्षिण में भाजपा और कांग्रेस में से किसी को भी स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिला है। जयपुर में हेरिटेज के कुल 100 वार्ड में से 47 पर कांग्रेस और 42 पर भाजपा को जीत मिली है। यानी दाेनों ही बहुमत के आंकड़े (51) से दूर हैं। {कोटा दक्षिण में भाजपा और कांग्रेस को 36-36 सीटें मिली हैं, जबकि बहुमत के लिए 40 की जरूरत है।

ऐसे में इन दोनों जगह निर्दलीय निर्णायक भूमिका में आ गए हैं। ये जिस किसी की तरफ जाएंगे, उसी का मेयर चुना जाएगा। {बता दें कि इन निर्दलीयों में कई ऐसे हैं, जिन्हें भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने टिकट देने से इनकार कर दिया था। अब दोनों दलों के लिए इन्हें मनाना आसान नहीं होगा।

गहलोत बोले- नतीजे सुखद, कांग्रेस को भाजपा से 2.5% ज्यादा वोट

^जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा निगम चुनाव के नतीजे सुखद हैं। तीनों निगमों में हुए कुल मतदान में से कांग्रेस पार्टी को 40.09 प्रतिशत वोट मिले हैं जो कि बीजेपी से लगभग 2.5 प्रतिशत अधिक हैं।
- अशोक गहलोत, मुख्यमंत्री

पूनियां का पलटवार-परिसीमन में गडबड़ी की, फिर भी दाे निगम जीते

^परिसीमन से शुरू की गई मतदान की धांधलियों के बावजूद जनता ने कांग्रेस के कुशासन को नकार दिया है। आश्चर्यजनक है कि इसके बावजूद कांग्रेस दो ही निगम में जीत दर्ज कर सकी।
- सतीश पूनियां, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष, भाजपा

वोट प्रतिशत में भी कांग्रेस आगे रही
लगातार सबसे ज्यादा जीत

जयपुर (हेरिटेज) उमरदराज (कांग्रेस) उम्रदराज ने लगातार तीसरी बार जीत प्राप्त की है। वार्ड 86 से 295 वोटों से जीते।

जयपुर (ग्रेटर) राखी राठौड़ (भाजपा) लगातार तीसरी जीत दर्ज की है। भाजपा के टिकट पर वार्ड 61 से 320 वोटों से जीतीं।

