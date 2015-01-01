पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सब्जियों की आवक:आलू-प्याज के आधे हुए दाम, आलू 14-18 बिका, कारण; मंडियों में बढ़ी नई उपज की आवक

जयपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले दाे-तीन महीने से महंगे दामाें में बिक रहे आलू-प्याज आखिर अब सस्ते हाे गए हैं। एक माह पहले की तुलना में आलू एवं प्याज 50 प्रतिशत तक थोक भावाें में सस्ते हुए हैं। नई उपज की मंडियों में अच्छी आवक हाे रही है, साथ ही पुराना आलू-प्याज का स्टाॅक भी बाहर निकल रहा है। अभी नया आलू हरियाणा, पंजाब व पूर्वी यूपी से आ रहा है, वहीं आगरा से पुराने आलू की पहले से ही आवक हाे रही है।

इस वजह से आलू की आवक बढ़कर 650 टन तक हाे गई है। वहीं प्याज भी काेटा-झालावाड़, सवाइमाधाेपुर, अलवर व एमपी से आ रहा है, अभी मुहाना मंडी प्याज की कुल आवक भी 600 से 650 टन है। अभी थोक में आलू 14 से 18 रुपए किलो और प्याज 20 से 30 रुपए किलाे बेचा जा रहा है। जबकि एक महीने पहले आलू 25 से 35 रुपए किलाे और प्याज 40 से 55 रुपए किलाे बिक रहा था। आलू-प्याज आढ़तिए संघ के अध्यक्ष शिवशंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि अगर बारिश नहीं हुई ताे आलू-प्याज आगे भी महंगा नहीं हाेगा। क्योंकि इसके बाद मंडियों में और उपज आ जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें