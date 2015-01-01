पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्योतिष:ग्रहाें के सेनापति मंगल चलेंगे सीधी चाल, लाएंगे सुख-समृद्धि, 32 सालों बाद ऐसा संयोग

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
इस साल से पहले दीपावली पर ऐसा योग 9 नवंबर 1988 को 32 साल पहले बना था
  • मंगल ग्रह को माना जाता है भूमि, सेना, साहस, पराक्रम व युद्ध का कारक

इस बार दीपावली की शाम को मंगल ग्रह मीन राशि में मार्गी होने जा रहे हैं। 14 नवंबर शाम करीब 6 बजे से सीधी चाल चलेंगे। 24 दिसंबर को मेष राशि में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे। दीपावली की रात को मंगल का मार्गी होना लक्ष्मी गणेश पूजा में शुभफलदायक के साथ सुख और समृद्धि प्रदान करने वाला रहेगा।

ज्योतिषाचार्य अनीष व्यास ने बताया कि मंगल ग्रह को ज्योतिष में भूमि, सेना, साहस, पराक्रम, युद्ध आदि का कारक माना जाता है। मंगल की इस चाल से कुछ राशियों को फायदा होगा तो कुछ राशियों के जीवन में उतार-चढ़ाव का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। मंगल ग्रह को देवताओं का सेनापति भी कहा गया है।

इसलिए इसका प्रभाव सभी राशियों पर देखने को मिलेगा। फलित ज्योतिष में पराक्रम और कर्म के कारक महान ग्रह मंगल दो माह चार दिन तक वक्री अवस्था में गोचर करने के बाद 14 नवंबर, शनिवार की सुबह 6 बजकर 4 मिनट पर मार्गी हो रहे हैं।

दिवाली पर 32 साल बाद; मीन राशि में स्थित मंगल कन्या के शुक्र पर डाल रहा दृष्टि

विश्वविख्यात भविष्यवक्ता और कुंडली विश्ल़ेषक अनीष व्यास ने बताया कि दीपावली पर सूर्य, चंद्र, मंगल और बुध व शुक्र का संयोग 32 साल बाद बना है। दीपावली पर मंगल मीन राशि में रहकर कन्या राशि के शुक्र पर दृष्टि डालेगा। सूर्य-बुध और चंद्र तुला राशि में रहेंगे। इस साल से पहले दीपावली पर ऐसा योग 9 नवंबर 1988 को 32 साल पहले बना था। जब मंगल मीन राशि में था और कन्या राशि के शुक्र पर दृष्टि डाल रहा था।

उस समय भी सूर्य-बुध और चंद्र तुला राशि में ही थे। ज्योतिषविद पं दिनेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि दीपावली की रात मंगल मार्गी हो जाने से तंत्र पूजन के लिए शुभ योग बनेंगे। असामाजिक कार्य करने वालों के लिए आगे आने वाला वर्ष अच्छा नहीं रहेगा। दीपावली पर शनि मकर में और गुरु धनु राशि में रहेगा, व्यापार श्रेष्ठ रहेगा।

  • मेष : द्वादश मंगल आपको ऋण से दूर रहने का संकेत दे रहा है। विवादों से भी दूर रहें और शरीर का ध्यान रखें।
  • वृषभ : एकादश मंगल लाभकारी रहेगा। सभी काम पूर्ण होंगे। विवादास्पद मामलों में विजय होगी। नौकरी में तरक्की के योग हैं।
  • मिथुन : दशम मंगल विवाह और अन्य शुभ कार्यों में आ रही रुकावटों को दूर करेगा। नए मकान, वाहन की प्राप्ति हो सकती है।
  • कर्क : नवम मंगल खुशहाली प्रदान करेगा। कर्ज से मुक्ति मिलेगी और कार्य का विस्तार करने में सफल होंगे। आय संघर्ष समाप्त होगा।
  • सिंह : अष्टम मंगल कुछ परेशान कर सकता है। अत: संभलकर कार्य करें। यात्राओं का योग है। स्वास्थ्य कमजोर रहने के आसार हैं।
  • कन्या : सप्तम मंगल परेशानियां बढ़ा सकता है। बिना कारण भय बना रहेगा। कार्य में अरुचि रहेगी। किसी से सहयोग की अपेक्षा न करें।
  • तुला : षष्ठम भाव का मंगल आपको अपेक्षित सफलता नहीं दिलाएगा। अभी धैर्य से जीवन बिताने का समय है। क्रोध से बचें।
  • वृश्चिक : पंचम भाव का मंगल सभी तरह के सुख प्रदान करेगा। कर्ज से छुटकारा मिलेगा और नए कार्यों को करने का मौका मिलेगा।
  • धनु : चतुर्थ भाव मंगल आपके लिए ठीक नहीं है। आपको संयम पूर्वक समय बिताना चाहिए।
  • मकर : तृतीय भाव का मंगल आपके लिए सामान्य रहेगा। कार्य में बदलाव संभव है।
  • कुंभ : द्वितीय भाव का मंगल शुभ रहेगा। संपर्कों का लाभ मिलेगा। लाभदायक स्थिति बनेगी। कार्यों में बढ़ोतरी होगी और धन लाभ होगा।
  • मीन : जो लोग विदेश जाने की इच्छा रखते हैं, उनके लिए लाभदायक होगा। कार्य समय पर पूरे होंगे। व्यापार उत्तम रहेगा।
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

