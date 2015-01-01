पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकार! कोराेना अब आपके द्वार:स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा को भी काेरोना, 8 मंत्री, 39 विधायक, 8 सांसद संक्रमित हो चुके

जयपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बेमास्क मंत्रीजी की बीमारी रोकने के लिए अपील-मास्क प्लीज!
  • बेमास्क मंत्रीजी की बीमारी रोकने के लिए अपील-मास्क प्लीज!

काेराेनाकाल में 9 माह तक प्रदेश में संक्रमण राेकने की कमान संभालने वाले चिकित्सा मंत्री डाॅ. रघु शर्मा काे भी साेमवार काे काेराेना हाे गया। उन्हें राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य विज्ञान यूनिवर्सिटी के कोविड सेंटर में भर्ती करना पड़ा। रघु काेराेना की चपेट में आने वाले प्रदेश के 8वें मंत्री हैं। इन 8 मंत्रियाें सहित 47 विधायक, 3 केंद्रीय मंत्रियाें समेत 8 सांसदों काे काेराेना हाे चुका है।

इतना ही नहीं प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डाॅ. सुधीर भंडारी, हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस, राजभवन, सीएम ऑफिस से लेकर 50 से अधिक आईएएस-आईपीएस कोरोना की जद में आ चुके हैं। सोमवार को भी लगातार तीसरे दिन 3 हजार से ज्यादा राेगी मिले। बीते 24 घंटे में 3232 नए राेगी आए जबकि रिकाॅर्ड 18 मौतें हुईं। अब कुल कुल संक्रमित 2,47,168 और मृतक संख्या 2181 पहुंच चुकी है।

पूर्व सीएम राजे और सचिन पायलट भी संक्रमित हो चुके
8 मंत्रियों के अलावा पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा राजे, विधायक उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र राठौड़, पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट, पूर्व मंत्री राजकुमार शर्मा, परसराम मोरदिया, ओम प्रकाश हुड़ला, भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां, पूर्व हैल्थ मिनिस्टर कालीचरण सराफ, पूर्व मंत्री विश्वेंद्रसिंह और रमेश मीणा, रफीक खान, चंद्रभान आक्या, रामलाल जाट, अशोक लाहोटी, किरण माहेश्वरी अर्जुनलाल जीनगर, हमीरसिंह भायल, पब्बाराम, अनीता भदेल, संजय शर्मा, जगदीश जांगिड़, नारायण बेनीवाल, भंवरलाल शर्मा, दानिश अबरार, कैलाश त्रिवेदी (निधन), अमीन कागजी, हेमाराम चौधरी, राजेंद्र पारीक, रामकेश, हीरा राम बिलाड़ा, बाबूलाल नागर, रामलाल शर्मा चौमूं, जोरा राम सुमेरपुर, जे पी चंदेलिया, नरपतसिंह राजवी, राजपालसिंह शेखावत, मदन दिलावर, इंदिरा मीणा बामनवास, मीना कंवर शेरगढ़।

  • आईएएस- चीफ सेक्रेटरी निरंजन आर्य, पूर्व हैल्थ एसीएस रोहित कुमार सिंह, अभय कुमार, सिद्धार्थ महाजन, रविशंकर श्रीवास्तव, टी रविकांत, अजिताभ शर्मा, आलोक गुप्ता, अमित ढाका, आनंद कुमार, मुग्धा सिन्हा, कुंजीलाल मीणा, इंद्रजीतसिंह, नेहा गिरी, समित शर्मा, चेतन देवड़ा।
  • आईपीएस- डीजी एसीबी बीएल साेनी, एडीजी बीजू जार्ज जाेसफ, भूपेन्द्र दक, रवि प्रकाश मेहरड़ा, राजीव शर्मा, डीआईजी सतवीर सिंह, डीआईजी गाैरव श्रीवास्तव।
  • डॉक्टर - एसएमएस मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. सुधीर भंडारी, एसएमएस अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. राजेश शर्मा, गेस्ट्रोएंट्रोलोजी विभाग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. एसएस शर्मा, उपअधीक्षक डॉ. एसएस राणावत, मेडिसन के डॉ. पुनीत सक्सेना आदि शामिल हैं।

चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने संक्रमित होने के बाद हॉस्पिटल से संदेश दिया- ये कोरोना का दूसरा पीक है। निगम व पंचायत चुनाव में जिस तरह भीड़ इकट्‌ठा हुई। असवाधानियां बरती, उससे कोरोना बढ़ा। मैं प्रदेशवासियों से आग्रह करता हूं कि बिल्कुल भी असावधानी ना बरतें। हमेशा मास्क का प्रयोग करें।

काश! आप भी तब ऐहतियात रखते- अजमेर के केकड़ी में पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान मास्क लगाना भूले मंत्री।
काश! आप भी तब ऐहतियात रखते- अजमेर के केकड़ी में पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान मास्क लगाना भूले मंत्री।

खाचरियावास, कल्ला, आंजना और भाटी को भी हो चुका कोरोना

परिवहन मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास, ऊर्जा मंत्री बीडी कल्ला, सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना, उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री भंवरसिंह भाटी, वन मंत्री सुखराम विश्नोई, लालचंद कटारिया, भजनलाल।
इनका पूरा परिवार पाॅजिटिव : नवलगढ़ विधायक राजकुमार शर्मा खुद और परिवार के अधिकांश सदस्य, महवा विधायक ओमप्रकाश हुड़ला खुद और परिवारजन पाॅजिटिव हो चुके।

जिला रोगी
जयपुर 599
जोधपुर 435
अलवर 276
कोटा 275
अजमेर 187
बीकानेर 182
भीलवाड़ा 160
नागौर 134
गंगानगर 102
उदयपुर 100

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें