राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट:आतिशबाजी पर बैन हटाने के मामले में सुनवाई अब 6 नवंबर को

जयपुर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटाखा बेचने और आतिशबाजी करने पर जुर्माने के प्रावधान को भी दी चुनौति।

आतिशबाजी व पटाखा बिक्री पर लगी पाबंदी को हटाने के मामले में आज राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट में होने वाली सुनवाई 6 नवंबर तक टल गई। ये याचिका पटाखा व्यवसायियों से जुड़े संघ राजस्थान फायर वर्क्स डीलर एंड मैन्यूफैक्चर्स एसोसिएशन ने लगाई थी। एसोसिएशन के अधिवक्त्ता आर.एन. माथुर ने बताया कि सरकार ने 3 नवंबर को जो बिक्री और आतिशबाजी करने पर पेनल्टी लगाने का आदेश जारी किया है उसे भी हमने चैलेंज करते हुए अपनी याचिका में शामिल किया है। इसी कारण अब अगली सुनवाई 6 नवंबर को होगी। आपको बता दें कि सरकार के फैसले से पटाखा कारोबार से जुड़े हजारों लोगों के सामने रोजी-रोटी का संकट आ गया है। यह भी समस्या है कि जो पटाखे बनकर तैयार हो गए हैं उनका पाबंदी के बाद क्या किया जाए। याचिका में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के अनुसार पटाखों पर पाबंदी हटाकर दो घंटे चलाने की मंजूरी देने का आग्रह किया।

सरकार ने जुर्माना भी किया है निर्धारित
राजस्थान में पटाखों पर बैन लगाने के बाद गहलोत सरकार ने इसे सख्ती से लागू करने का फैसला किया है। इसके तहत 31 दिसंबर तक पटाखा बेचने पर 10 हजार रुपए और आतिशबाजी करने पर 2 का जुर्माना लगाया है। सरकार ने इस संबंध में 3 नवंबर को अधिसूचना भी जारी की है। यह कार्रवाई राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम 2020 के तहत की जाएगी।

