कोर्ट की कार्यवाही:सांगानेर में अब 11 कोर्ट पर पोक्सो मामलों की सुनवाई अभी भी 17 से 44 किमी दूर

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सांगानेर-चाकसू के महिला उत्पीड़न-पोक्सो मामसों की सुनवाई जयपुर मेट्रो कोर्ट में

(संजीव शर्मा). राज्य सरकार ने जयपुर मेट्रो कोर्ट के अधीन सांगानेर इलाके के क्रिमिनल व सिविल केसों में बढ़ोतरी के चलते सांगानेर कोर्ट परिसर में पांच नई कोर्ट खोल दी हैं। लेकिन अभी भी सांगानेर व चाकसू तहसील के महिला उत्पीड़न व पोक्सो मामले की सुनवाई 17 से 44 किमी दूर जयपुर मेट्रो कोर्ट परिसर में हो रही है। इसके चलते महिलाओं और पोक्सो केस पीड़ितों व परिजनों को कई किमी दूरी पर केसों में सुनवाई के लिए जाना पड़ रहा है।

ऐसे में सांगानेर व चाकसू तहसील के लोगों की मांग है इनके क्षेत्राधिकार से जुड़े महिला उत्पीड़न व पोक्सो केसों की सुनवाई सांगानेर कोर्ट परिसर में ही हो। इसके अलावा पारिवारिक केसों, एमएसीटी व रेंट कंट्रोल से जुड़े केसों की सुनवाई भी जयपुर मेट्रो कोर्ट परिसर में ही होती है।

ऐसे में इन केसों की सुनवाई का क्षेत्राधिकार भी सांगानेर कोर्ट को मिलना चाहिए। गौरतलब है कि सांगानेर कोर्ट में पांच नई कोर्ट खुलने के बाद जहां दो एडीजे सहित 11 कोर्ट हैं वहीं चाकसू में महज एक एमएम व एक एसीएमएम कोर्ट ही हैं।

फिलहाल छह कोर्ट में 24 हजार से ज्यादा केस लंबित

सांगानेर कोर्ट परिसर में फिलहाल एक एडीजे, दो एसीएमएम, दो एमएम व एक एनआईएक्ट केसों की कोर्ट है। इन सभी छह कोर्ट में क्रिमिनल व सिविल के 24 हजार केसों से ज्यादा केस लंबित हैं। ऐसे में एक एडीजे, दो एसीएमएम व दो एमएम सहित पांच नई पांच कोर्ट खुलने के बाद मौजूदा कोर्ट में लंबित केसों का बंटवारा होगा और कोर्ट में लंबित केसों के भार में भी कमी आएगी। इससे पक्षकारों के केसों में जल्द सुनवाई होगी।
प्रताप नगर के सिविल केस की सुनवाई सांगानेर में और क्रिमिनल केस की सुनवाई जयपुर में
सांगानेर कोर्ट के क्षेत्राधिकार के अधीन आने वाले प्रताप नगर इलाके के सिविल केसों की सुनवाई जहां सांगानेर कोर्ट परिसर में होती है। वहीं क्रिमिनल केसों की सुनवाई जयपुर मेट्रो कोर्ट परिसर, बनीपार्क में होती है। इससे किसी सिविल व क्रिमिनल केसों में जुड़े एक ही पक्षकारों को सुनवाई के लिए न केवल दोनों जगहों पर अलग अलग जाना पड़ता है बल्कि इसमें समय व धन की बर्बादी भी होती है।

^सांगानेर बार एसो. के अध्यक्ष हंसराज भहरवाल व महासचिव विनोद डोवटया सहित अधिवक्ता प्रतीक खंडेलवाल का कहना है सांगानेर नया न्यायिक जिला बन रहा है। सांगानेर कोर्ट परिसर में ही महिला उत्पीड़न व पोक्सो की सुनवाई होनी चाहिए। एक पारिवारिक न्यायालय भी सांगानेर कोर्ट परिसर में बने।

