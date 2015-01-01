पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुलाबी नगर:यहां विरासत रोशन है, प्रमुख बाजार और इमारतें स्मार्ट एलईडी लाइटों से हर शाम हो रही हैं जगमग

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
सबसे आकर्षण स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी रहा, जो करीब 44 फीट ऊंचा है
  • सभी बड़े बाजारों में दीपावली की रोशनी और सजावटी महल-चौबारे

गुलाबी नगर में दीपावली की परंपरागत सामूहिक रोशनी सजावट का बुधवार को स्विच ऑन हो गया। व्यापारियों के न्यौते पर पुलिस कमिश्नर आनंद श्रीवास्तव और अतिरिक्त कमिश्नर अजय लांबा ने स्विच ऑन किया। सजावट का केंद्र छोटी चौपड़ रहा, यहां चांदपोल बाजार व्यापार मंडल की ओर से राम दरबार का प्रवेशद्वार बनाया गया है। इसके अलावा सबसे आकर्षण स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी रहा, जो करीब 44 फीट ऊंचा है।

इसकी दूधिया रोशनी जगमग होते ही छोटी चौपड़ की रौनक बढ़ गई। रोशनी की शुरुआत पांच बत्ती से हुई। स्विच ऑन होते ढाई किमी लंबा एमआई रोड बाजार हजारों बल्बों से जगमगा उठा। जयपुर व्यापार महासंघ के अध्यक्ष सुभाष गोयल व महासचिव सुरेंद्र बज ने बताया कि जयपुर शहर के करीब 26 छोटे बड़े बाजारों में सामूहिक रोशनी होगी और इन्हें पुलिस कमिश्नरेट और नगर निगम से पुरस्कार भी दिया जाएगा।

छोटी चौपड़ पर चांदपोल बाजार की ओर बहुत विशाल नाव में सवार पौराणिक पात्रों की झांकी आने-जाने वालों को रुकने पर विवश करती रही। बताया कि राम दरबार का प्रवेश द्वार है लेकिन देखने वालों में चर्चा रही- फिल्म बाहुबली में ऐसी ही नाव थी, ऐसे ही बाज-ऐेसे ही घोड़े थे

