नगर निगम चुनाव-2020:हेरिटेज; मुस्लिम पार्षद तय करेंगे मेयर, ग्रेटर; भाजपा का वोट ही निर्णायक होगा

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
11 माह बाद बैठेगी शहर सरकार
  • आज चुनी जाएंगी हेरिटेज और ग्रेटर निगम की मेयर
  • निर्दलीयों के समर्थन के बावजूद दोनों दलों को क्रॉस वोटिंग का डर
  • मेयर चुनाव के ठीक पहले विधायकों को बाड़ाबंदी में मिली एंट्री

जयपुर की हेरिटेज व ग्रेटर निगम के चुनाव मंगलवार को होने जा रहे हैं। सोमवार को भाजपा व कांग्रेस दोनों के नेता जहां एक दूसरे पर आरोप प्रत्यारोप पर लगे रहे। वहीं, दोनों ही दलों के नेता पार्टी के भीतर डैमेज कंट्रोल में लगे रहे, ताकि क्रॉस वोटिंग से अपने मेयर को बचाया जा सके।

हेरिटेज निगम में मेयर के चुनाव में निर्दलीय पार्षदों की भूमिका अहम रहेगी। यहां कांग्रेस अपना दावा मजबूत मान रही है। उधर, ग्रेटर निगम में भाजपा का मेयर बनाना लगभग तय माना जा रहा है, बावजूद इसके संगठन फूंक फूंक के कदम रख रहा है। इसकी एक वजह पिछले मेयर के चुनाव में क्रॉस वोटिंग से उलटफेर होना है। इस बार संख्या बल के बावजूद भाजपा नेता क्रॉस वोटिंग को लेकर डरे हुए हैं।

हेरिटेज निगम : भाजपा की मेयर प्रत्याशी कुसुम यादव और कांग्रेस मेयर प्रत्याशी मुनेश गुर्जर है। यहां 100 वार्डों के चुनाव में कांग्रेस के 47 और भाजपा के 42 पार्षद जीते। इसके अलावा 11 निर्दलीयों ने भाजपा व कांग्रेस को हराया। इसमें 8 कांग्रेस नेताओं के टिकट काटकर अन्य को दिया गया, इसीलिए वे निर्दलीय मैदान में उतरे और कांग्रेस को हराया। उधर, भाजपा ने 3 के टिकट काटे थे, यहां भी भाजपा के बागियों से पार्टी हारी। निर्दलीय चुनाव जीती कुसुम यादव ही यहां भाजपा की तरफ से मेयर की प्रत्याशी हैं।

नगर निगम ग्रेटर व हेरिटेज को मंगलवार को नए मेयर मिलेंगे। ग्रेटर के चुनाव लालकोठी सभासद भवन में होंगे। यहां 11 महीने बाद मेयर व बोर्ड की मीटिंग होगी। हेरिटेज निगम मुख्यालय पुराने पुलिस हैडक्वार्टर में होगा। पहला बोर्ड होगा, पहली मेयर।
नगर निगम ग्रेटर व हेरिटेज को मंगलवार को नए मेयर मिलेंगे। ग्रेटर के चुनाव लालकोठी सभासद भवन में होंगे। यहां 11 महीने बाद मेयर व बोर्ड की मीटिंग होगी। हेरिटेज निगम मुख्यालय पुराने पुलिस हैडक्वार्टर में होगा। पहला बोर्ड होगा, पहली मेयर।

यहां कांग्रेस के पास भाजपा से ज्यादा संख्या बल है। लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा प्रत्याशी जीते होने की वजह से मुस्लिम समाज ने मेयर की सीट पर अपना दावा कर दिया। जबकि कांग्रेस नेता मुस्लिम डिप्टी मेयर व चेयरमैन बनाने की हामी भर चुके हैं, मगर मुस्लिम समुदाय मेयर के पद पर अड़ा हुआ है। इसलिए कांग्रेस को क्रास वोटिंग का डर सता रहा है। हालांकि कांग्रेस का दावा है कि उनके प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में 55 वोट डलेंगे। यानी कांग्रेस के 47 के अलावा 8 निर्दलीय वोटिंग करेंगे। जबकि भाजपा का दावा है कि उनके प्रत्याशी को 9 निर्दलीय समेत कुल 51 वोट मिलेंगे।

ग्रेटर निगम: भाजपा की मेयर प्रत्याशी सौम्या गुर्जर और कांग्रेस की मेयर प्रत्याशी दिव्या सिंह हैं। यहां 150 वार्डों के चुनाव में भाजपा के 88 और कांग्रेस के 49 पार्षद जीते। इसके अलावा 13 निर्दलीयों ने भाजपा व कांग्रेस को हराया। यहां संख्या बल में भाजपा मजबूत है। इसके बावजूद भी भाजपा ने अपने जीते हुए बागियों और निर्दलीयों का समर्थन जुटा लिया है। भाजपा का दावा है कि 88 के अलावा 7 निर्दलीय पार्षद भी उनकी तरफ से वोटिंग करेंगे, ऐसे में भाजपा के मेयर प्रत्याशी सौम्या गुर्जर को 95 वोट मिलेंगे।

इसके बावजूद विधायकों की नाराजगी और पूर्व में मनोज भारद्वाज के खिलाफ हुई क्रॉस वोटिंग के ट्रेंड को देखकर भाजपा खेमे में भी डर बना हुआ है। उधर, कांग्रेस का दावा है कि कई भाजपा पार्षद उनके संपर्क में हैं और 13 निर्दलीयों के समर्थन से कांग्रेस ही अपना मेयर बनाएगी। हालांकि यहां कांग्रेस को 13 निर्दलीय समेत कुल 27 वोटों की आवश्यकता रहेगी। मेयर की जीत के 76 वोट जुटाने के लिए और भाजपा के पास जीत की गणित से 12 वोट ज्यादा है। इसके बावजूद मुकाबला रोमांचक बना हुआ है।

जयपुर हेरिटेज में 100 पार्षद चुनेंगे अपनी लीडर, जयपुर ग्रेटर में 150 पार्षद चुनेंगे अपना मेयर... सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक होगा मतदान, तत्काल बाद मतगणना और फैसला

11 महीने बाद जयपुर नगर निगम के चुनाव हुए हैं। अबकी बार पहली बार राजधानी को एकसाथ दो मेयर मिलेंगे। दोनों ही मेयर ओबीसी महिलाएं होंगी। हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस की मुनेश गुर्जर और भाजपा की कुसुम यादव और ग्रेटर में कांग्रेस की दिव्या सिंह एवं भाजपा की सौंम्या गुर्जर के बीच मेयर बनने का मुकाबला है। हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस एवं ग्रेटर में भाजपा की जीत तय दिखती है। मतदान सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे के बीच होगा। तुरन्त मतगणना होगी और नतीजे आएंगे। प्रवेश केवल पास के जरिए ही होगा।

मेयर चुनाव के ठीक पहले विधायकों को बाड़ाबंदी में मिली एंट्री

सोमवार को भाजपा ने विधायकों को बाड़ाबंदी में एंट्री दी
सोमवार को भाजपा ने विधायकों को बाड़ाबंदी में एंट्री दी

मेयर चुनाव के एक दिन पहले सोमवार को भाजपा ने विधायकों को बाड़ाबंदी में एंट्री दी। कुछ विधायक मेयर प्रत्याशी के चयन में अनदेखी के चलते नाराज बताए जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को मेयर का चुनाव होना है, उससे ठीक एक दिन पहले पार्टी के इस कदम को डेमेज कंट्रोल के रूप में भी देखा जा रहा है।

पार्टी को अब भी क्रॉस वोटिंग का डर सता रहा है। यही वजह है कि हर पार्षद व नेता की गतिविधि पर नजर रखी जा रही है। विधायक अशोक लाहोटी सोमवार ग्रेटर निगम के प्रशिक्षण शिविर में शामिल हुए और पार्षदों से मुलाकात की। लाहोटी ने वहां पहुंचकर नव निर्वाचित पार्षदों को संबोधित करते हुए नगर निगम की कार्य प्रणाली के बारे में बताया।

ग्रेटर निगम के प्रशिक्षण शिविर में पूर्व मेयर शील धाभाई ने भी दूरी बना रखी है। उन्हें पार्षद का टिकट दिए जाने को लोग मेयर प्रत्याशी के रूप में देख रहे थे। लेकिन मेयर प्रत्याशी नहीं बनाए जाने से धाभाई खफा बताई जा रही हैं। पार्टी की तरफ से उन्हें कई बार बुलाया गया, ताकि नाराजगी दूर की जा सके, लेकिन धाभाई शिविर में नहीं पहुंची। ग्रेटर निगम के सह चुनाव प्रभारी, विधायक रामलाल शर्मा की तबीयत भी बीते 2 दिनों से खराब चल रही है। बाड़ाबंदी में नहीं आ रहे। ग्रेटर प्रभारी मदन दिलावर भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की वजह से क्वारेंटाइन चल रहे हैं, उनके संपर्क में आए नेताओं ने भी खुद को अलग रखा है।

भाजपा का दावा है- वार्ड 56 के राधेश्याम रेगर और 58 के इंद्र प्रकाश धाभाई के अलावा वार्ड 13 से रणवीर सिंह और वार्ड 149 से स्वाति परनामी ने भाजपा को अपना समर्थन दिया है। भाजपा विचारधारा से जुड़े वार्ड 17 से कमलेश यादव, 47 से विकास बारेठ और वार्ड नंबर 53 से निर्दलीय गजेंद्र सिंह चिराणा भी भाजपा के खेमे में आ गए हैं।

ग्रेटर में दो निर्दलीय कांग्रेस में शामिल

कांग्रेसी पार्षदों के कैंप में वार्ड-30 से निर्दलीय पार्षद मोहम्मद शरीफ ने सीताराम अग्रवाल के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस में आ गए। वार्ड-112 से निर्दलीय कृष्णलाल मौर्य विधायक गंगादेवी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेसी हो गए।

