याचिका खारिज:संजय सर्किल से गवर्नमेंट हॉस्टल चौराहे तक ट्रकों की नो एंट्री पर हाईकोर्ट की हरी झंडी

जयपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • व्यापार के लिए आमजन की सुरक्षा की अनदेखी नहीं की जा सकती

हाईकोर्ट ने संजय सर्किल से गवर्नमेंट होस्टल तक ट्रक और भारी वाहनों की नो एंट्री वाले डीसीपी ट्रैफिक के आदेश पर रोक लगाने से इंकार करते हुए मनोज वर्मा व अन्य की याचिका खारिज कर दी। जस्टिस एके गौड़ ने कहा बहुत लोगों के जनहित व कुछ लोगों के व्यावसायिक हितों में से झुकाव जनहित की ओर होता है और व्यापार के लिए आमजन की सुरक्षा की अनदेखा नहीं की जा सकती है।

अदालत ने कहा प्रार्थियों की एसोसिएशन एक ओर तो व्यापार को सीकर रोड शिफ्ट करने का ज्ञापन देती है, लेकिन दूसरी ओर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर करती है। जबकि खंडपीठ ने 2003 में रात में भारी वाहनों की एंट्री को लेकर तत्कालीन हालातों को देखकर आदेश दिया था और खंडपीठ ने ऐसा नहीं माना होगा कि यह आदेश सदैव लागू रहेगा।

दरअसल याचिका में डीसीपी ट्रैफिक के 21 जुलाई 2020 के उस आदेश को चुनौती दी थी जिसमें संजय सर्किल से संसारचंद रोड होते हुए गवर्नमेंट हॉस्टल चौराहा तक ट्रकों की एंट्री पर पूरी तरह पाबंदी लगा दी थी। याचिका में कहा कि डीसीपी ने एक्सीडेंट के आंकड़े दिए बिना ही यह आदेश दिया है जबकि प्रार्थी 40 साल से व्यापार कर रहे हैं। इसलिए खंडपीठ के 14 अगस्त 2003 के आदेश के पालन में उन्हें रात के समय भारी वाहनों की एंट्री की मंजूरी दी जाए।

एडीसीपी ने 18 जून के आदेश से तीन महीने में सीकर रोड शिफ्ट होने के लिए कहा था। लेकिन यह अवधि पूरी होती उससे पहले ही डीसीपी ने आदेश दे दिया। राज्य सरकार ने कहा मौके पर 240 ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनियां हैं और ट्रक शहर में यहां तक एंट्री करते हैं। इससे हादसे होते हैं।

प्रार्थियों के शहर के दूसरे हिस्सों में ऑफिस हैं। अदालत ने बहस सुनकर ट्रैफिक डीसीपी के आदेश को जनहित का मानते हुए याचिका खारिज कर दी। हाईकोर्ट फैसले का जयपुर ट्रक ट्रांसपोर्ट ऑपरेटर चैंबर्स के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष गोपाल सिंह राठौर ने इसे आमजन के हित का फैसला बताया है।

