पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राजस्थान:हाईकोर्ट का राज्य सरकार के पटाखा व आतिशबाजी पर पाबंदी आदेश में दखल से इंकार, पटाखा कारोबारियों की याचिका खारिज

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हाईकोर्ट ने कहा, आजीविका के अधिकार से बड़ा है जीवन जीने का अधिकार

हाईकोर्ट ने प्रदेश में राज्य सरकार द्वारा आतिशबाजी व पटाखों पर पाबंदी मामले में पटाखा कारोबारियों को राहत से इंकार करते हुए कहा है कि कोरोना महामारी के दौरान यह सरकार का नीतिगत निर्णय है और इसमें वे दखल नहीं दे सकते।

वहीं अदालत ने कहा कि व्यक्ति की आजीविका के अधिकार से बड़ा अधिकार व्यक्ति को जीवन जीने का है और ऐसे में कोरोना महामारी के चलतेे राज्य सरकार द्वारा पटाखों पर पाबंदी का निर्णय सही है ।जस्टिस पंकज भंडारी व सीके सोनगरा की खंडपीठ ने यह आदेश मंगलवार को राजस्थान फायर वर्क्स डीलर एंड मैन्यूफैक्चरर्स एसोसिएशन की याचिका खारिज करते हुए दिया।

अदालत ने एसाेसिएशन की ग्रीन पटाखों व पटाखे चलाने के लिए कोई समय सीमा तय करने संबंधी दलीलों को भी मानने से इंकार कर दिया। साथ ही पटाखों पर पाबंदी के लिए पूर्व में दायर राजेन्द्र शर्मा की पीआईएल को भी निस्तारित कर दिया। सुनवाई के दौरान एसोसिएशन की ओर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के तहत पटाखा चलाने के लिए समय तय करने का भी आग्रह किया, लेकिन अदालत ने मना कर दिया। वहीं अधिवक्ता श्वेता पारीक ने कहा कि पटाखा चलाने से पॉल्युशन बढ़ेगा व मरीजों को परेशानी होगी। जबकि अधिवक्ता हनुमान चौधरी ने भी आमजन की ओर से कहा कि लोगों को शांतिपूर्वक जीवन जीने का अधिकार है और आतिशबाजी व पटाखों से धुंआ व शोर होता है जो लोगों के जीने के अधिकार में दखल देता है।

दरअसल एसोसिएशन ने याचिका में कहा था कि राज्य सरकार के आतिशबाजी व पटाखों पर पाबंदी के फैसले से पटाखा उद्योग से जुडे हजारों लोगों के सामने रोजी-रोटी का संकट आ गया है। वहीं कारोबारियों के करोडों रुपए का एडवांस भी फंस गया है। किसी बडी एजेंसी या संस्था ने भी किसी रिसर्च में यह दावा नहीं किया है कि पटाखे चलाने से कोरोना फैलेगा। सुप्रीम कोर्ट पूर्व में आतिशबाजी की समय सीमा तय कर चुका है। इसलिए राज्य सरकार भी पटाखों पर पूरी तरह से पाबंदी लगाने के बजाए, इन्हें चलाने के लिए समय सीमा तय कर दे।

इनपुट: संजीव शर्मा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें8 घंटे बाद फिर बदला बिहार, NDA 134 का आंकड़ा छूकर 120 पर आया; अब तक तीन करोड़ वोटों की गिनती पूरी - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें