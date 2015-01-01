पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर:राजस्थान में 21 नवंबर से फिर धारा 144 लगाने की तैयारी, एक दिन में मिले रिकॉर्ड ढाई हजार मरीज

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान में पहली बार 19 नवंबर को 2500 से ज्यादा संक्रमित केस, जयपुर में दूसरी बार कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 500 के पार पहुंच गई।
  • जयपुर, जोधपुर, अलवर, बीकानेर, अजमेर व कोटा में कोरोना के सबसे ज्यादा केस

राजस्थान में सर्दियां बढ़ने के साथ ही नवंबर महीने के दूसरे सप्ताह में कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने शुरू हो गए हैं। प्रदेश में पहली बार 19 नवंबर को एक ही दिन में ढाई हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। साथ ही 15 जिलों में कोरोना से 15 लोगों की मौत हुई। इसी बीच राज्य सरकार ने कोरोना संक्रमण से निपटने के लिए सख्ती दिखानी शुरू कर दी है।

प्रदेश के गृह विभाग ने सभी जिला कलेक्टर समेत जयपुर और जोधपुर पुलिस कमिश्नर को एक पत्र में परामर्श देते हुए लिखा है कि कोविड-19 की स्थिति को देखते हुए 21 नवंबर से जिलों में धारा 144 लागू करें और सख्ती से इसको पालन करवाएं। प्रदेश में ये आंकड़े और सख्ती कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने के साफ संकेत दे रहे है।

राजस्थान में पहली बार 2549 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस, अब तक 2.34 लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमित
राजस्थान में गुरुवार को कोरोना ब्लास्ट हुआ। गुरुवार को 2549 केस मिले, जबकि 15 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं, राजधानी जयपुर में भी कोरोना महामारी शुरु के बाद दूसरी बार 500 से ज्यादा केस आए। इससे पहले 16 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 538 केस मिले थे। राजस्थान में गुरुवार को कोरोना संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा बढ़कर 2 लाख 34 हजार 907 पहुंच गया। वहीं, मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 2116 हो गई है। जयपुर में अब तक 41003 संक्रमित केस आ चुके हैं। जयपुर में मृतकों की संख्या 403 हो गई है। यहां पिछले नौ दिनों से लगातार 400 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ रहे हैं।

11 नवंबर से 400 से ज्यादा संक्रमित केस
पिछले आठ महिनों में पहली बार जयपुर में 16 नवंबर को एक ही दिन में रिकॉर्ड 538 पॉजिटिव केस मिले थे। यहां 11 नवंबर को 450 केस, 12 नवंबर को 460 केस, 13 नवंबर को 475 केस, 14 नवंबर को 406 केस और 15 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 498 केस, 16 नवंबर को 538 और 17 नवंबर को 484 केस, 18 नवंबर को 468 और 19 नवंबर को 519 नए केस मिले। तेजी से बढ़ रहे आंकड़ों ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। वहीं, मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने एक दिन पहले ही निजी अस्पतालों को बैड बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए थे। साथ ही, आमजन से मास्क लगाने की अपील की है।

जयपुर के बाद जोधपुर, अलवर, बीकानेर, अजमेर व कोटा में सबसे ज्यादा केस
प्रदेश में जयपुर के बाद सबसे ज्यादा केस जोधपुर में आ रहे है। यहां अब तक 34740 पॉजिटिव केस आ चुके हैं। इसी तरह, बीकानेर में 17163 केस, अलवर में 17610 केस, कोटा में 12971 केस, अजमेर में 12320 केस आ चुके है। ये राजस्थान के टॉप 6 जिले है। जहां सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना केस मिले है।

इसके अलावा बांसवाड़ा में 1598, बारां में 1630, बाड़मेर में 3987 केस मिले। भरतपुर में 6896, भीलवाड़ा में 6692, बूंदी में 1677, चित्तौड़गढ़ में 2635, चूरू में 3510, धौलपुर में 3418 केस मिले हैं।

इसके अलावा डूंगरपुर में 2920, गंगानगर में 5059, हनुमानगढ़ में 2295, जैसलमेर में 1462, जालौर में 4585, झालावाड़ में 2865, झुंझुनूं में 3650, करौली में 1239, नागौर में 6878, पाली में 8397 केस, प्रतापगढ़ में 978, राजसमंद में 2700, सवाईमाधोपुर में 1308, सीकर में 7532, सिरोही में 2790, टोंक में 2175 और उदयपुर में 7917 नए केस सामने आए।

