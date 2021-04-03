पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने वाटिका आवासीय योजना में आवास निर्माण का कार्य शुरू किया, 789 स्वतंत्र आवास बनेंगे

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने वाटिका आवासीय योजना में गुरुवार से निर्माण कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। हाउसिंग बोर्ड इस योजना में आर्थिक दृष्टि से कमजोर आय वर्ग, अल्प आय वर्ग व मध्यम आय वर्ग-अ के लिए 789 स्वतंत्र आवास बनाएगा। बोर्ड कमिश्नर पवन अरोड़ा ने इंजीनियरिंग विंग के अभियन्ताओं के साथ खडे होकर निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवा दिया है।

उन्होंने इस दौरान योजना की प्लानिंग को देखा और आवश्यक सुधार करने के निर्देश भी दिए। कमिश्नर ने इस योजना में सांस्थानिक, वाणिज्यिक और पब्लिक यूटिलिटी के लिए चिन्हित जमीन की रिप्लानिंग कर उसके जल्द निस्तारण के निर्देश भी दिए। इसके साथ ही इस योजना को जेडीए की हीरालाल शास्त्री नगर योजना से सीधा लिंक करने के लिये उच्च स्तर पर निर्णय करवाने के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाने के निर्देश दिए है। वहीं यहां पर पानी-बिजली के टेंडर प्रक्रिया के निर्देश दिए।

10 गुना से अधिक आवेदन पत्र प्राप्त
इस योजना के लिए पंजीकरण 1 सितम्बर 2020 से 30 सितम्बर 2020 तक खोले गए थे। योजना में लगभग 10 गुना से अधिक आवेदन पत्र प्राप्त हुए है। योजना में आर्थिक दृष्टि से कमजोर आय वर्ग के लिये 337 आवास, अल्प आय वर्ग के लिये 287 आवास और मध्यम आय वर्ग-अ के लिये 165 स्वतंत्र आवासों का निर्माण किया जाएगा।

योजना में 1 बीएचके स्वतंत्र आवास 5 लाख रूपये में उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर मुख्य अभियन्ता-प्रथम के. सी. मीणा, अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियन्ता नत्थूराम, उप आवासन आयुक्त के. सी. ढाका और आवासीय अभियन्ता प्रकाश चौधरी सहित सम्बंधित अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

