एजुकेशन:कैसे पढ़ें बालिकाएं; महारानी में बीकॉम की 120 सीटें कम की, सातवीं लिस्ट में भी कट-ऑफ 94%

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
छात्राओं के लिए छात्रों के मुकाबले 40 % सीटें भी नही है
  • आरयू; छात्रों के मुकाबले छात्राओं के लिए 40% सीटें भी नहीं, इस साल एसएफएस का लास्ट बैच
  • बीए, बीएससी, बीकॉम में मिलाकर छात्रों के लिए 2760 और छात्राओं के लिए सिर्फ 1020 सीटें हैं

अर्पित शर्मा. प्रदेश के सरकारी कॉलेजों में छात्राओं की संख्या जहां छात्रों से काफी आगे निकल गई है। वहीं राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी में उल्टा हो रहा है। यूनिवर्सिटी में ग्रेजुएशन करने के लिए छात्राओं के लिए छात्रों के मुकाबले 40 % सीटें भी नही है।

ऊपर से आरयू में गर्ल्स के एकमात्र कॉलेज महारानी में बीकॉम (एसएफएस) की 120 सीटें भी कम होने से छात्राओं के सामने एडमिशन लेने की समस्या खड़ी होती जा रही है। आलम यह है कि बीकॉम में महारानी कॉलेज में 7वीं मेरिट लिस्ट निकलने के बावजूद जनरल की कट ऑफ 94 से नीचे नही आई है। महारानी में बीकॉम पासकोर्स में सिर्फ 180 सीटों पर एडमिशन हो रहे हैं। इस वर्ष एसएफएस का लास्ट बैच है।

छात्रों के लिए 2760 सीटें, जबकि छात्राओं के लिए सिर्फ 1020 सीटें

राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों के लिए बीए करने के लिए राजस्थान कॉलेज, बीकॉम करने के लिए कॉमर्स कॉलेज और बीएससी करने के लिए महाराजा कॉलेज है। लेकिन छात्राओं के लिए सिर्फ महारानी कॉलेज है। उनमें भी छात्रों के मुकाबले 40 प्रतिशत सीटें भी नहीं हैं। बीए, बीएससी, बीकॉम में मिलाकर छात्रों के लिए 2760 और छात्राओं के लिए सिर्फ 1020 सीटें हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी शिक्षकों और बिल्डिंग की कमी का हवाला दे रही है।
वीसी का जवाब-दिखवाता हूं
इस मामले में कुलपति प्रो. राजीव जैन ने सिर्फ यही कहा कि दिखवाता हूं, जबकि एनएसयूआई और छात्राओं के पैरेंट्स लंबे समय से उनसे एसएफएस में कोर्स शुरू करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

मुख्य 3 कोर्स में सीटों में अंतर
संकाय बॉयज गर्ल्स
बीकॉम कॉमर्स कॉलेज-1080 महारानी-180
बीए राजस्थान कॉलेज-960 महारानी-600
बीएससी महाराजा-720 महारानी-240

एसएफएस में बंद की सीटें
राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी राजस्थान कॉलेज में सेल्फ फाइनेंस स्किम में बीए में 480 सीट और कॉमर्स कॉलेज में 420 सीट चला रही है। लेकिन महारानी में बीकॉम की एसएफएस की 120 सीटों सहित तीनों मुख्य कोर्स में एसएफएस को बंद कर दिया गया है। जबकि बीबीए, बीसीए कोर्स भी एसएफएस में चल रहे हैं। एनएसयूआई के रमेश भाटी का कहना है कि एसएफएस में फीस ज्यादा होने के बावजूद सीटें फुल रहती थी, इसके बावजूद आरयू ध्यान नही दे रही है।
^आरयू में छात्राओं के लिए नाममात्र की सीटें कर दी गई है। दूर-दराज की छात्राएं आरयू से पढ़ने का सपना लेकर आती है। लेकिन एडमिशन ही नही ले पा रही हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी की मनमानी नही चलने देंगे, हम मुख्यमंत्री से मिलेंगे।
-अभिषेक चौधरी, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष एनएसयूआई

