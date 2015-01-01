पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Husband's Name On Hands; If There Is No Slavery Then Why Is This Practice Not Applicable To Men, Why The Basis Of Woman Itself?

21वीं सदी में राजस्थान:हाथों पर पति का नाम; गुलामी नहीं है तो फिर ये प्रथा पुरुषों पर लागू क्यों नहीं, औरत का ही आधार क्यों?

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
सभी विवाहिताओं के हाथों पर उनसे पहले पति का नाम गुदवाया हुआ है। ये कभी नहीं मिटेगा। (फोटो: अनिल शर्मा)
  • ये दो तस्वीरें हैं राजस्थान की हैं , दोनों महिला के अधिकार का प्रतिनिधित्व करती हैं

(आनंद चौधरी). पहली तस्वीर बारां के नाहरगढ़ कस्बे के निकट रामपुरिया की है। यहां बंजारा परिवार की 17 साल की सीता, 35 साल की सुगना और 60 साल की छम्पू सहित सभी विवाहिताओं के हाथों पर उनसे पहले पति का नाम गुदवाया हुआ है। ये कभी नहीं मिटेगा। ये पति का हक है कि उसी से पत्नी की पहचान है। पति अपने हाथों पर पत्नी का नाम नहीं गुदवाते।

चाहें तो कुछ भी लिखवा लें चाहें तो कुछ भी नहीं। महिला को पति का नाम लिखवाना ही पड़ता है, ये बाध्यता है। पूरे राजस्थान में बंजारा सहित और भी समाजों में यह पुरुष प्रधान रिवाज है। पति की मौत और पुनर्विवाह के बाद भी ये नाम साथ चलता है।

यह तस्वीर पाली की बाली तहसील के बोथारा की है। यहां की इंद्रा बाई गरासिया के कपड़ों पर नाम लिखे देखे तो पूछने पर बताया- ये मेरी सास का नाम लिखा है। हमें जो सबसे ज्यादा पसंद है, हम उसी का नाम कपड़ों पर लिखवाती हैं। मेरे अकेली के कपड़ों पर नहीं लिखा, कहते हुए इंद्रा ने और महिलाओं को बुलाया। सबके कपड़ों पर कोई नाम।

कालीबाई ने बेटी लाली बाई, पामुबाई और शारदा बाई के नाम लिखा रखे हैं। अन्य महिलाओं के कपड़ों पर सास, बेटी, सहेली, नणद के नाम। महिलाओं ने ही बताया- हमारे आदिवासी समाज में हमें पहनने, वर चुनने, पंचायत में भागीदारी जैसी आजादी हैं। पुरुष का नाम क्यों नहीं? बोलीं- जो पसंद हो, उसका लिखवा सकती हैं।

भास्कर सवाल; सभी जरूरी सरकारी दस्तावेज में महिला के साथ पति का नाम होता ही है। फिर महिलाओं के ही हाथों पर अमिट छाप क्यों?

