राममंदिर निर्माण पर राजनीति:मैं घर में हिंदू, बाहर सेक्यूलर हूं, राममंदिर के लिए मुझसे भी चंदा मांगा, नहीं दिया : बंसल

जयपुर6 घंटे पहले
पवन कुमार बंसल ने प्रेस क्रॉन्फ्रेंस कर कहा है कि मंदिर के लिए चंदे काे लेकर लोगों ने संपर्क किया था, लेकिन मैंने मना कर दिया।
पवन कुमार बंसल ने प्रेस क्रॉन्फ्रेंस कर कहा है कि मंदिर के लिए चंदे काे लेकर लोगों ने संपर्क किया था, लेकिन मैंने मना कर दिया।
  • जयपुर पहुंचे कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय कोषाध्यक्ष, कहा कि भाजपा का चंदा जुटाना राजनीति है
  • एनएसयूआई के ‘एक रुपया- राम के नाम’ अभियान पर बोले- चंदा इकट‌्ठा करने की आजादी सबको है

राममंदिर निर्माण के लिए जुटाए जा रहे चंदे को लेकर अब राजनीति शुरू हो गई है। मंगलवार को जयपुर पहुंचे कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारी कोषाध्यक्ष पवन कुमार बंसल ने प्रेस क्रॉन्फ्रेंस कर कहा है कि मंदिर के लिए चंदे काे लेकर लोगों ने संपर्क किया था, लेकिन मैंने मना कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा- मैं घर में हिंदू हूं, लेकिन बाहर सेक्यूलर। भाजपा ने राममंदिर का राजनीतिक इस्तेमाल किया और इसे अपना बना रही है।

उनका चंदा एकत्र करना राजनीति है। इसलिए मैंने चंदा देने से मना कर दिया। बंसल का यह बयान तब आया है जब खुद कांग्रेस की छात्र इकाई एनएसयूआई ने राममंदिर के लिए चंदा एकत्र करने के लिए ‘एक रुपया-राम के नाम’ अभियान चलाया है। बंसल ने कहा- इसकी मुझे कोई जानकारी नहीं है, लेकिन चंदा इकट्ठा करने की आजादी तो सबको है। इस दौरान सीएम अशोक गहलोत व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद डोटासरा भी मौजूद थे।
हमारे पास लोगों को खरीदने के लिए पैसा नहीं है
केंद्रीय बजट पर उन्होंने कहा कि पहली बार ‘एक राष्ट्र-एक बजट’ नजर नहीं आया। 5 राज्यों में चुनाव होने हैं। इसलिए बजट में भी इन प्रदेशों का जिक्र है। हालांकि, चुनाव के बाद इन राज्यों को भी भाजपा जाएंगी। उनकी यह आदत सी बन गई है। किसान आंदोलन पर बंसल ने कहा कि किसानों को दो फाड़ करने की कोशिश की गई।

भाजपा ने आंदोलन को केवल पंजाब का बताने की कोशिश की। लेकिन अब हरियाणा सहित हर राज्य के किसान जुट रहे हैं। कृषि कानूनों से किसान बंधुआ मजदूर बनकर रह जाएंगे। बंसल ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के पास पार्टी चलाने के लिए पर्याप्त पैसा है। लोगों को खरीदने या फिजूलखर्जी के लिए पैसा नहीं है।

