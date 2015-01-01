पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तबादले की मांग:राजस्थान छोड़कर जम्मू-कश्मीर जाना चाहते हैं आईएएस अतहर

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
आवास के लिए अलग-अलग आवेदन किए
  • टीना डाबी से दरार पड़ने के बाद डेपुटेशन पर गृह राज्य जाने के लिए किया आवेदन, केंद्र में लंबित
  • जम्मू-कश्मीर में जाने के लिए केवल 5 साल का अनुभव चाहिए

(प्रेम प्रताप सिंह).यूपीएससी परीक्षा टॉप करने वाली 2016 बैच की आईएएस टीना डाबी से तलाक लेने के लिए जयपुर के फैमिली कोर्ट अर्जी लगाने वाले अतहर खान ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में डेपुटेशन पर जाने के लिए आवेदन किया है। उनका आवेदन अभी केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय में लंबित पड़ा है। अतहर खान भी 2016 बैच के आईएएस है।

आईएएस दंपत्ति के बीच आई दरार को लेकर सोशल मीडिया से लेकर ब्यूरोक्रेसी में कई तरह की कहानियां चल रही हैं। सूत्रों का कहना है कि गृह राज्य जाने के लिए अतहर खान के आवेदन करने के बाद ही दोनों के बीच दरारें और बढ़ गई। दो दिन से टीना डाबी और अतहर खान सुर्खियों में हैं।

दो साल पहले जब दोनों ने शादी की थी तब सुर्खियों में थे और अब जब तलाक ले रहे हैं ताे भी सुर्खियों में छाए हुए हैं। दिलचस्प यह है कि कई मुस्लिम देशों में दोनों गूगल में सर्च किए जा रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को तो राजस्थान कैडर के ये आईएएस दंपत्ति सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड होते रहे।

आवास के लिए अलग-अलग आवेदन किए

हाउसिंग बोर्ड की ओर से आईएएस अफसरों के लिए एक सोसाइटी बनाई गई हैं, जिसमें प्लाट लेने के लिए दोनों ही अफसरों ने अलग-अलग आवेदन किया था। तभी से ही यह अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा था कि दोनों के बीच सब कुछ ठीक ठाक नहीं चल रहा है।

दाे दिन पहले ही टीना का हुआ था तबादला, जिस पर राेक लगी
दाे दिन पहले ही टीना डाबी का तबादला श्रीगंगानगर से सचिवालय में वित्त विभाग में हुआ था, जिस पर राज्य निर्वाचन आयाेग ने राेक लगा दी है। यह भी चर्चा है कि दाेनाें के बीच हुए विवाद की शिकायत सरकार तक भी पहले ही पहुंच चुकी थी, जिसके बाद ही दाेनाें काे जुलाई में भीलवाड़ा से तबादला अलग-अलग जिलाें में किया गया था।

डेपुटेशन

सेंट्रल डेपुटेशन पर जाने के लिए 9 साल, किसी दूसरे केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में जाने के लिए 7 साल, जबकि जम्मू-कश्मीर में जाने के लिए केवल 5 साल का ही अनुभव चाहिए। अतहर का 5 साल का अनुभव दिसंबर में पूरा हो जाएगा।

