रणथंभौर का रण:800 वर्ग किमी क्षेत्र में रह सकते हैं 45 बाघ, विचरण कर रहे 69, जवान हो रहे 25 बाघों के लिए नई जगह नहीं ढूंढी तो बढ़ेगा टेरिटरी का संघर्ष

जयपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: महेश शर्मा
  • कॉपी लिंक
यहां दो बाघिनों रिद्धि-सिद्धि के बीच वर्चस्व के लिए लगातार संघर्ष बढ़ा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
यहां दो बाघिनों रिद्धि-सिद्धि के बीच वर्चस्व के लिए लगातार संघर्ष बढ़ा है।
  • दुनियाभर में मशहूर रणथंभौर नेशनल पार्क में बाघों के बीच वर्चस्व की जंग, नए टाइगर रिजर्व की जरूरत

दुनियाभर में मशहूर बाघाें का नायाब आशियाना रणथंभाैर नेशनल पार्क नई समस्या से जूझ रहा है। हाल में यहां दो बाघिनों रिद्धि-सिद्धि के बीच वर्चस्व के लिए लगातार संघर्ष बढ़ा है। ऐसे में इनमें से एक को किसी और जगह शिफ्ट करने की बात चल रही है, लेकिन दूसरा पहलू यह भी है कि पूरा रणथंभौर ही ओवर पॉपुलेशन की समस्या से जूझ रहा है।

800 स्क्वायर किमी क्षेत्र में फैले इस पार्क में अभी 69 बाघ हैं। लेकिन एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक इतने एरिया में 40-45 बाघ ही रह सकते हैं। यानी अभी यहां क्षमता से करीब डेढ़ गुना बाघ हैं। यही नहीं 25 शावक अभी जवान हो रहे हैं। इनके लिए न तो रणथंभौर में खाली बची है, न नए घर के अनुकूल माहौल तैयार हो पाया है। ऐसे में उनका आपसी संघर्ष बढ़ेगा। वे या तो मरेंगे या मारेंगे।

वर्चस्व के लिए लड़ रही बाघिन बहनों रिद्धि-सिद्धि को अलग करने की तैयारी
25 जवान हो रहे बाघाें में से 12-13 बाघ अपनी मां से अलग होकर एरिया तलाशने लगे हैं। इनमें से टी-84, टी-63, टी-69, टी-8, टी 73, टी-19 अलग होने को हैं। बाकी भी सालभर में (दो-ढाई साल होने पर) अपने इलाके की तलाश करेंगे।

बढ़ी हुई आबादी से 3 बड़े खतरे
1 इंसानों पर हमले का ग्राफ बढ़ा है। 2018 से 2020 के बीच 6 मौतें हुईं। हर साल औसतन 8-10 हमले हो रहे हैं। इससे लोगों और बाघ के बीच तनाव बढ़ रहा है। लोगों के साथ संघर्ष भी बढ़ेगा।

2 बाघों के बीच भी आपसी संघर्ष बढ़ा है। संघर्ष के कारण 3 साल में 5 बाघ (टी-85, 28, 79 के दो शावक और टी-33, टी-25) मर चुके हैं।

3 गोपनीय रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, टी- 66, 110, 114, 62, 13, 69, 80, 99, 48, 79, 108, 96और टी-100 फलौदी, तालड़ा, खंडार, कुंडेरा आदि जगह मूव कर रहे हैं।

26 मिसिंग बाघों की जांच नहीं, 19 मर गए
रणथंभौर के बाघों को अब तक टी-1 से टी-118 तक नंबर दिए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 13 ट्रांसलोकेट हुए। सही मॉनिटरिंग नहीं होने से करीब 10 मप्र समेत दूसरे राज्यों में भी पहुंच गए। वहीं 19 रिकॉर्ड में मर गए, जबकि 26-30 बाघ मिसिंग हैं, जिनकी जांच तक नहीं हो पाई।

  • रणथंभौर में बाघों की आबादी बढ़ी है। हम दूसरी जगह तलाश रहे हैं। प्रेबेस पर भी प्लान करना है। - मोहनलाल मीणा, चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन

समाधान : नया टाइगर रिजर्व बने, बाघों को जगह मिलेगी, प्रदेश को टूरिज्म
स्टेट वाइल्ड लाइफ बोर्ड की मीटिंग में सदस्य धीरेंद्र गोधा ने नए टाइगर रिजर्व (जैसे कुंभलगढ़) बनाने की बात रखी। ताकि बाघों को जगह मिल सके और प्रदेश को टूरिज्म। महाराष्ट्र-एमपी की तर्ज पर टाइगर स्टेट का दर्जा मिलेगा। बाघ विशेषज्ञ व पूर्व आरएफएस दौलत सिंह तथा वाइल्ड लाइफ बोर्ड के सदस्य सुनील मेहता के मुताबिक बाघों को दूसरी जगह रीलोकेट करने से पहले इंद्रगढ़ बफर, कैलादेवी सेंचुरी आदि को विकसित करने की जरूरत है। साथ ही उपयुक्त कॉरिडोर बनाकर मॉनिटरिंग की जाए।

  • रणथंभौर में बाघों की आबादी बढ़ी है। हम दूसरी जगह तलाश रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही प्रेबेस आदि मसलों पर प्लान करना है। - मोहनलाल मीणा, चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन
