एजुकेशन:बीएड वाले शामिल थे तो लेवल वन में 3 लाख को मिली टेट पात्रता, लेवल वन में बीएड वालों को शामिल करने की तैयारी का विरोध

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
रीट 2017 में पात्रता पाने वाले 64828 के पास ही लेवल वन की पात्रता है। इनकी वैलिडिटी 10 अप्रैल 2021 को खत्म होगी

रीट में लेवल वन में बीएड डिग्रीधारियों को शामिल करने की तैयारी को लेकर विवाद खड़ा हो गया है। बीएसटीसी डिग्रीधारी विरोध कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि उन्हें शिक्षक बनने का केवल एक मौका मिलता है। जबकि बीएड डिग्रीधारियों को तीन मौके - तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षक भर्ती लेवल-2, वरिष्ठ अध्यापक और व्याख्याता भर्ती- मिलते हैं। इस कारण उन्हें शामिल नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। वहीं, बीएड डिग्रीधारियों की मांग है कि रीट-टेट में एनसीटीई के प्रावधानों के तहत उन्हें लेवल वन में शामिल होने का अधिकार है।

सबसे पहले 2011 में आरटेट आयोजित हुआ। तब लेवल वन में बीएड वाले शामिल थे। इस साल 2,98,639 ने लेवल वन की पात्रता हासिल की थी। विवाद होने पर 2012 में बीएड वालों को लेवल वन से हटा दिया गया। इसके बाद एक बार आरटेट और दो बार रीट का आयोजन हुआ। इन तीनों परीक्षाओं में ही कुल 1,79,552 अभ्यर्थी ही शिक्षक पात्रता प्राप्त कर सके।

लेवल 1, 2 की पात्रता अलग हो
एक्सपर्ट संदीप कलवानिया का कहना है कि कई राज्यों में लेवल वन में योग्य शिक्षकों की कमी थी। इस कारण बीएड वालों को लेवल वन में शामिल करने की छूट मिली। राजस्थान में बीएसटीसी डिग्रीधारियों की कमी नहीं है। एनसीटीई ने नया प्रावधान लागू कर दिया है, लेकिन लेवल एक और लेवल 2 की भर्ती की योग्यता अलग-अलग होनी चाहिए।
अब रीट 2017 के ही पात्र बचे
अब तक हुई चार टेट-रीट में से 3 में लेवल वन की पात्रता पाने वालों के प्रमाण पत्रों की वैलिडिटी खत्म हो चुकी है। अब केवल रीट 2017 में पात्रता पाने वाले 64828 के पास ही लेवल वन की पात्रता है। इनकी वैलिडिटी 10 अप्रैल 2021 को खत्म होगी।

