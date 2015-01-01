पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपके लिए सुविधा:दीपावली पर न आए आपके घर या मोहल्ले में बिजली तो इन नंबरों पर घुमाये फोन

जयपुर18 मिनट पहले
जयपुर डिस्कॉम ने राजधानी में बनाए सात कंट्रोल रूम, जहां आप 13 से 16 नवंबर तक कभी भी कॉल करके अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करवा सकते है।

शहर में अगर आपके यहां पॉवर कट हो जाए तो आपको सामान्य दिनों की तरह बिजली आने का इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा। दीपावली त्यौहार को देखते हुए जयपुर डिस्कॉम ने आपकी इस समस्या के तुरंत समाधान के लिए 7 कंट्रोल रूम बनाए है। ये कंट्रोल रूम विशेष तौर पर 13 से 16 नवंबर तक काम करेंगे।

जयपुर डिस्कॉम के अधीक्षण अभियन्ता एस.के.राजपूत ने बताया कि जयपुर के किसी भी क्षेत्र में अगर दीपोत्सव के दौरान अगर बिजली गुल होने की समस्या आती है तो उसे हमारी क्विक रेस्पॉन्स टीम जल्द से जल्द ठीक करेगी। इसके लिए पब्लिक या आमजन को हमारे बनाए कंट्रोल रूम पर एक कॉल करना होगा। ये कंट्रोल रूम 24 घंटे काम करेगा और लोगों की शिकायतों को दर्ज कर उसको संबंधित जेईएन, एईएन या एक्सईएन के पास फोरवर्ड करेगा।

इन नंबरों पर कर सकेंगे कॉल
टेलिफोन नम्बर 0141-2203000 और कॉल सेन्टर के टोल फ्री नंबर 18001806507 पर। इनके अलावा उपभोक्ता अपनी शिकायत हमारे मोबाइल नम्बर 9414037085 पर अपना पूरा पता व बिजली कनेक्शन का के-नंबर (जो बिजली बिल में दर्ज होता है) उसे मैसेज एवं वाट्सएप के जरिए भी भेज सकते है। इसी तरह एक्सईएन (खण्ड प्रथम) 2231770, 9413390214 9413390064, एक्सईएन (खण्ड द्वितीय) 2563181, 9413390235, 9413390065, एक्सईएन (खण्ड तृतीय) 2571613, 9413390252, 9413390066, एक्सईएन (खण्ड चतुर्थ) 2612895, 9414029406, 9413390067, एक्सईएन (खण्ड पंचम) 2618460, 9413390275, 9413390068, एक्सईएन (खण्ड षष्ठम) 2782565, 9413390287, 9413390069, एक्सईएन (खण्ड सप्तम) 2232692, 9413390305, 9413390070 के नंबरों पर भी कॉल करके अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करवा सकते है।

