पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • If The Circumstances Of Corona Infection Are Normal, Then The Exam Will Be Done For Law First And Second Year Also, Otherwise The Degree Will Not Be Available.

राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय:कोरोना संक्रमण की परिस्थितियां सामान्य होने पर लॉ फर्स्ट और सेकंड ईयर के भी होंगे एग्जाम, वरना डिग्री नहीं मिलेगी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय: कोरोना कि परिस्थितियां सामान्य होने पर लॉ फर्स्ट और सेकंड ईयर के भी होंगे एग्जाम
  • तब तक अगली क्लास में प्रमोट कर प्रोविजनल एडमिशन देंगे

(अर्पित शर्मा). कोरोना की परिस्थितियां ठीक होने पर एलएलबी फर्स्ट, सेकंड ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स को भी परीक्षा देनी होगी। बिना परीक्षा लॉ की डिग्री नहीं मिलेगी। इस संबंध में एक बार फिर बीसीआई (बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया) और कॉलेज आयुक्तालय ने क्लियर कर दिया है।

कॉलेज आयुक्तालय ने प्रदेश के सभी लॉ कॉलेजों को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि फिलहाल लॉ के स्टूडेंट्स को अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट कर अस्थाई एडमिशन दिया जाना सुनिश्चित करें। स्टूडेंट्स को कोरोना की परिस्थितियां सामान्य होने पर डिग्री के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा आयोजित ऑफलाइन/ ऑनलाइन परीक्षा पास करनी होगी। कोई स्टूडेंट्स परीक्षा में पास नहीं हुआ तो एडमिशन निरस्त हो जाएगा। राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी लॉ डिपार्टमेंट के डॉ गोविंद सिंह ने बताया कि एलएलबी में हर ईयर में 9 पेपर होते हैं। फाइनल की परीक्षा हो चुकी है और फर्स्ट तथा सेकंड ईयर की बाद में ली जाएगी।

आरयू ने निकाल दिया था टाइम टेबल
राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी ने 2 महीने पहले यूजी-पीजी फाइनल ईयर की परीक्षाओं के साथ ही एलएलबी सेकंड ईयर की परीक्षाओं का टाइम टेबल भी जारी कर दिया था, लेकिन दिशा-निर्देश नहीं होने की वजह से और छात्रों में असमंजस होने की वजह से टाइम टेबल निरस्त कर दिया था।

  • साल खराब होने से बचाने के लिए अस्थाई प्रवेश देकर पढ़ाई शुरू की गई, लेकिन लॉ की डिग्री के लिए परीक्षा पास करना जरूरी है। सुरेश चंद्र श्रीमाली, को चैयरमेन, बीसीआई
  • बीसीआई और उच्च शिक्षा विभाग से मिली गाइडलाइन के अनुसार एलएलबी फर्स्ट, सेकंड ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स को अगली क्लास में प्रमोट कर पढ़ाई चल रही है। कोरोना कि परिस्थितियां सामान्य होने पर परीक्षा भी होगी। बिना परीक्षा के एलएलबी की डिग्री नहीं मिलेगी। डॉ. जी. एस. राजपुरोहित, डीन
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें