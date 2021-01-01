पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'संजीवनी' की बर्बादी:स्वास्थ्य विभाग को अगर 10 का पहाड़ा आता तो 1,170 लोगों को लगने वाला टीका बर्बाद न होता

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कोराेना वैक्सीन की एक वाॅयल में 10 लोगों की दवा
  • 10 के गुणांक में लोग लाना ही सुनिश्चित न कर पाए

प्रदेश में 16 जनवरी से वैक्सीनेशन का सबसे बड़ा महाभियान शुरू हुआ। पहले चरण में साढ़े चार लाख से अधिक हेल्थ वर्कर्स को कोरोना टीका लगाया जाना है। पूरे महाभियान पर ~1593 करोड़ खर्च होंगे, जो स्टेट हेल्थ इन्फ्रा बजट व1400 करोड़ से अधिक है। इसके बावजूद स्वास्थ्य विभाग इसे गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहा। 24 जनवरी तक 17 जिलों में 1170 डोज खराब हो चुकी हैं।

बर्बादी क्यों

कोविशील्ड की एक वॉयल (5एमएल) में 0.5 एमएल के हिसाब से 10 लोगों की डोज होती है। खुलने के 4 घंटे बाद खराब हो जाती है। विभाग सेंटर्स पर 10 के गुणांक में लोग नहीं जुटा पाया। 100 लोगों को डोज लगनी हो, 72 लोग आएं तो 8 खराब हो जाती हैं।

  • कैसे रुके; केंद्र ने कहा था- टीका बचने पर सेंटर्स पर इसे रिजर्व में रखे हेल्थ वर्कर्स को लगाएं। कोविन-एप में कमी का बहाना बनाकर विभाग ने ऐसा नहीं किया।
  • इससे पहले चिकित्सा सचिव सिद्धार्थ महाजन कह चुके हैं कि केंद्र की गाइडलाइंस के मुताबिक- 10% तक डोज इस्तेमाल न हो पाना सामान्य है। यहां यह आंकड़ा 10% से काफी कम है।

भास्कर ने मुद्दा उठाया तो केंद्र ने काेविन-एप में बदलावकर ऑन द स्पॉट रजिस्ट्रेशन का विकल्प दिया। लेकिन डोज अब भी बर्बाद हो रही हैं।

एक दिन में रिकॉर्ड 67,591 टीके

इसी बीच, सोमवार को वैक्सीनेशन का नया रिकॉर्ड बना। एक ही दिन में 995 जगहों पर 67,591 हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने टीके लगवाए। सोमवार को कुल 71.65% वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। अजमेर में 114.2%, जोधपुर में 105.8% के साथ सर्वाधिक वैक्सीनेशन हुआ।

अब तक राजस्थान में 161116 हेल्थ वर्कर्स वैक्सीनेशन करवा चुके हैं।

यह कुल अब तक के दिनों का 69.22% है। सोमवार को 995 केंद्रों पर 94334 हेल्थ वर्कर्स का पंजीयन वैक्सीनेशन के लिए किया गया था, उनमें से 67591 टीके लगवाने पहुंचे। अब तक राजस्थान में 232730 हेल्थ वर्कर्स का पंजीयन किया गया उनमें से 161116 का वैक्सीनेशन हो चुका है। उदयपुर में सर्वाधिक 132 केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन हुआ।

