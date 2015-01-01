पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मेट्रो का यात्री भार पहुंचा 7 हजार प्रतिदिन:सेकेंड फेज बने तो यात्री भार कई गुना बढ़ेगा, मुनाफे में आ जाएगी हमारी मेट्रो

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नागपुर मेट्रो में हर दिन मात्र 5 हजार तो कोलकाता मेट्रो में 11 हजार
  • मुंबई मोनो रेल में 1 हजार यात्री सफर कर रहे हैं

मेट्रो के यात्री भार में दिनोंदिन बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। यात्री भार अब 7 हजार पहुंच गया है, जबकि इससे पहले शुरूआती 3 हजार प्रतिदिन यात्री भार था। नवम्बर के शुरूआती सप्ताह में यह बढ़कर 5 हजार हो गई। इतना ही नहीं दीपावली सीजन की वजह से 6 नवम्बर को 11 हजार तो 7 नवम्बर को 20 हजार यात्री पहुंच गए थे।

8 नवम्बर को यात्री भार 17 हजार था। वहीं दिल्ली मेट्रो का यात्री भार 9 लाख 42 हजार से बढ़कर 16 लाख 25 हजार पहुंच गया है, लेकिन दिल्ली मेट्रो 359 किमी प्रतिदिन संचालित होती है, जबकि जयपुर मेट्रो सिर्फ 12 किमी ही है।

नागपुर मेट्रो में हर दिन मात्र 5 हजार तो कोलकत्ता मेट्रो में 11 हजार, मुंबई मोनो रेल में 1 हजार यात्री, चेन्नई मेट्रो में हर दिन 28 हजार यात्री सफर कर रहे है। यह स्थिति तो तब है, जबकि नागपुर मेट्रो का सफर 25 किमी तो कोलकत्ता मेट्रो का 27 किमी, मुंबई मोनो रेल 19 और चेन्नई मेट्रो 45 पर चल रही है।
पांचवीं बार बन चुकी है डीपीआर
मेट्रो के सेकेंड फेज का शहरवासी 10 साल से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। 10 साल में 23 किमी पर चलने वाली सेकेंड फेज मेट्रो की कांग्रेस और बीजेपी सरकार में अब तक चार बार डीपीआर बन चुकी है। अब सीतापुरा से अंबाबाड़ी के बीच चलने वाली मेट्रो के सेकेंड फेज की पांचवी बार डीपीआर बन चुकी है।

लागत भी 10 हजार करोड़ से घटकर 4 हजार 500 करोड़ हो गई। यह डीपीआर दो महीने पहले दिल्ली मेट्रो ने सौंपी। डीपीआर तैयार और लागत कम होने के बाद भी सरकार ने अभी तक इस पर निर्णय नहीं लिया है। अगर मेट्रो का सेकेंड फेज बन जाता है तो जयपुर मेट्रो की राइडर-शिप एकदम से कई गुना बढ़ जाएगी। घाटे में चलने वाली मेट्रो लाभ में आ जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें