फीस विवाद:सरकारी कमेटी की सिफारिश पर आपत्ति है तो ऑडिटर से फीस तय कराएं स्कूल-अभिभावक

जयपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फीस विवाद पर हाईकोर्ट राज्य सरकार का यही तर्क सुनवाई आज भी जारी
  • फीस रैग्युलेटरी कमेटी में ऑडिटर अभिभावक को शामिल करने का विकल्प

कोरोनाकाल में शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 की निजी स्कूलों की फीस वसूली विवाद मामले में राज्य सरकार ने मंगलवार को हाईकोर्ट में कहा- स्कूलों व अभिभावकों को सरकार की कमेटी की सिफारिशों पर आपत्ति है तो वे ऑडिटर से दुबारा फीस तय करवा लें। एएजी राजेश महर्षि ने कहा- सरकार को निजी स्कूलों की फीस तय करने का अधिकार है और उन्होंने आदेश के पालन में ही कमेटी से फीस तय करवाई थी।

कोरोनाकाल में स्कूल बंद रहे हैं और इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर उनका खर्चा नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे में फीस रैग्युलेटरी कमेटी में किसी सीए या ऑडिटर अभिभावक को शामिल किया जाए, ताकि सत्र में हुए खर्चे की ऑडिट कर फीस दुबारा तय की जा सके। स्कूल संचालकों की ओर से सरकार के विकल्प का विरोध करते हुए कहा कि सरकार को फीस तय करने का हक नहीं है। अभिभावकों की ओर से 30% फीस लेने के लिए कहा। अदालत ने बुधवार सुबह साढ़े दस बजे सुनवाई तय की है।

यह है मामला
हाईकोर्ट की एकलपीठ ने प्रोग्रेसिव स्कूल्स एसोसिएशन व अन्य की याचिका पर 7 सितंबर को निजी स्कूलों की 70 फीसदी ट्यूशन फीस वसूल करने की छूट दी थी। राज्य सरकार व अन्य की इस आदेश के खिलाफ अपील पर खंडपीठ ने एकलपीठ के आदेश पर रोक लगाते हुए राज्य सरकार को अंतरिम रूप से फीस तय करने को कहा था।

जिसकी पालना में राज्य सरकार ने कमेटी की सिफारिशों पर सीबीएसई की कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के विद्यार्थियों की ट्यूशन फीस का 70 फीसदी और राजस्थान बोर्ड की इन कक्षाओं की ट्यूशन फीस का 60 फीसदी वसूलना तय किया।

