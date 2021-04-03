पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टोटल अनलॉक:मेले में जाना है तो 72 घंटे पहले की काेरोना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट देनी होगी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
धार्मिक मेलों और आयोजनों के लिए विस्तृत कोराेना गाइडलाइंस जारी की हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
धार्मिक मेलों और आयोजनों के लिए विस्तृत कोराेना गाइडलाइंस जारी की हैं।
  • प्रदेश सरकार ने जारी की गाइडलाइन
  • प्रदेश में रोज औसतन 8-10 हजार टेस्ट हो रहे, लाखों जांचें कब तक होंगी?

राजस्थान सरकार ने गुरुवार को धार्मिक मेलों और आयोजनों के लिए विस्तृत कोराेना गाइडलाइंस जारी की हैं। ऐसे कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेने के लिए 72 घंटे पहले की कोरोना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट दिखानी होगी। मगर बड़ा सवाल ये है कि ऐसा कैसे संभव है? क्योंकि अकेले सीकर के खाटू मेले में ही 15 दिन में करीब 30 लाख श्रद्धालु आते हैं।

ऐसे में इन सबकी जांच कैसे हो सकती है? क्योंकि पिछले 10 महीने में पूरे प्रदेश में अब तक 59 लाख जांचें ही हुई हैं। इसी तरह जैसलमेर के रामदेवरा मेले में 15 लाख श्रद्धालु आते हैं। अजमेर में उर्स भी भरने वाला है। उसमें भी लाखों लोग आते हैं। ऐसे में गृह विभाग द्वारा ये गाइडलाइंस व्यवहारिक नहीं हैं। दरअसल, राज्य के पास एक दिन में सर्वाधिक 50 हजार टेस्ट की ही क्षमता है।

अभी प्रतिदिन औसतन 8-10 हजार टेस्ट रहे हैं। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ राजनीतिक रैली, सभा और बड़े प्रदर्शनों के लिए कोरोना टेस्ट अनिवार्य नहीं किए गए हैं। स्वस्थ तीर्थयात्रियों को अपने राज्य में मौजूद सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, जिला अस्पताल, मेडिकल कॉलेज से निर्धारित प्रारूप में स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र भी देना होगा।

लेकिन बड़ा सवाल- ये होगा कैसे? क्योंकि अकेले खाटू मेले में 30 लाख श्रद्धालु आते हैं, जबकि 10 महीने में पूरे प्रदेश में 59 लाख जांचें हुईं

65 वर्ष के अधिक, 10 से कम उम्र वाले, गर्भवती और बीमार को एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी

  • हाई रिस्क यानी 65 से ज्यादा उम्र के व्यक्ति, 10 के कम उम्र के बच्चे, गर्भवती, कम रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता वाले व्यक्तियों और को-मोर्बिड व्यक्तियों (डायबिटीज, हाइपर टेंशन, हृदय, श्वसन, किडनी रोग, कैंसर से ग्रसित) को नहीं जाने का सुझाव दिया गया है।
  • मेले के लिए आने से पहले श्रद्धालुओं को संबंधित जिला प्रशासन से रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाना अनिवार्य होगा।
  • श्रद्धालुओं को मोबाइल में आरोग्य सेतु ऐप इंस्टॉल करना होगा। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क अनिवार्य।
  • यह आदेश तब आया है जब अगले दो माह में ही खाटूश्याम जी, बेणेश्वर धाम के मेले व अजमेर में उर्स कराया जाना है।
  • सरकार ने प्रदेश में पटाखे फोड़ने और बेचने पर लगाई रोक काे वापस ले लिया है। 3 नवंबर को सरकार ने पटाखों की बिक्री और इन्हें चलाने पर रोक लगा दी थी।

खाटू मेले की मंजूरी...लेकिन इस बार प्रसाद और भंडारा नहीं चढ़ेगा

खाटूश्यामजी का मेला आयोजित करने के लिए कलेक्टर और खाटूश्यामजी मंदिर कमेटी ने गुरुवार को यूटर्न ले लिया। पहले कोरोना का हवाला देते हुए लक्खी मेला नहीं भरवाने का फैसला लिया गया था। लेकिन अब मेले का आयोजन होगा। इसके लिए श्रद्धालुओं को ऑनलाइन बुकिंग करानी होगी। एक मोबाइल नंबर से एक ही श्रद्धालु का रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा।

  • मेले की तारीख तय नहीं है। भंडारे की अनुमति नहीं होगी, झांकियां नहीं होगी। अस्थायी दुकानें, श्याम कुंड बंद रहेगा।
  • प्रसाद और फूल-मालाएं चढ़ाने की अनुमति भी नहीं होगी। धर्मशालाओं में सिर्फ 50% श्रद्धालु रुक सकेंगे।
