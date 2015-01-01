पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवैध खनन:अवैध बजरी सप्लायर बोले: प्रति चक्कर पर पुलिसकर्मियों में बंट जाते हैं 30 हजार

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रात काे ट्रकाें के माध्यम से बजरी काे एकत्रित किया जाता है और दिन में जेसीबी से ट्रक व ट्रैक्टर में भर कर सप्लाई की जाती है
  • पुलिस के डिकाॅय ऑपरेशन के बाद भी नहीं रुक रहा अवैध बजरी खनन
  • नारायण विहार में राेज 20 से ज्यादा ट्रक बजरी की जाती है सप्लाई

पुलिस डिकाॅय ऑपरेशन के बाद भी शहर में अवैध बजरी का काराेबार जाेराें पर है। ऑपरेशन के बाद भी अवैध तरीके से बजरी सप्लाई हाे रही है। इसका अंदाजा शहर में आ रहे अवैध बजरी के ट्रकाें और शहर में लगे जगह-जगह बजरी के ढेराें से लगाया जा सकता है। सबसे अधिक अवैध बजरी टाेंक राेड से आ रही है। हालात यह है कि मानसरोवर स्थित नारायण विहार में ताे अवैध तरीके से बजरी के जगह-जगह ढेर लगा रखे हैं।

इस क्षेत्र में सबसे अधिक बजरी काेटेजा बिल्डिंग के पास लगा हुआ है। यहां पर करीब 20 से अधिक ट्रकाें की बजरी एकत्रित हैं। यहां जरूरत के हिसाब से बजरी काे शहर में महंगे दामाें में सप्लाई किया जाता है। रात काे ट्रकाें के माध्यम से बजरी काे एकत्रित किया जाता है और दिन में जेसीबी से ट्रक व ट्रैक्टर में भर कर सप्लाई की जाती है। नारायण विहार में बजरी माफिया ने खाली जगहों पर बजरी के ढेर लगा रखे है। जरूरत पड़ने पर जेसीबी की मदद से ट्रक में भरते है और दूसरी जगह सप्लाई कर देते है।

चार साल पहले मिल रही थी 400 प्रति टन
चार साल पहले लीगल बजरी 400 रुपए प्रति टन मिल रही थी तो अब अवैध बजरी 1200 रुपए टन में मिल रही है। आमजन को जहां नुकसान हो रहा है। वहीं इसमें सबसे अधिक पुलिसकर्मियों के मौज हो रही है।

72 हजार में से 30 हजार रुपए तो बंट जाते हैं पुलिस में
अवैध बजरी खनन में सबसे अधिक वसूली पुलिसकर्मी कर रहे हैं। इसका खुलासा तो पुलिस अफसरों ने डिकॉय ऑपरेशन करके कर दिया है। ये सब कई बार होने के बाद भी वसूली का सिलसिला जारी रहता है। हालात यह है कि 12 चक्का के ट्रक में 60 टन बजरी आ रही है। 1200 रुपए प्रति टन के हिसाब से यह बजरी 72 हजार रुपए की बिकती है।

इसमें 30 हजार रुपए तो संथली-बंथली से जयपुर जवाहर सर्किल तक पहुंचकर पुलिस में बंट जाते हैं। 19 हजार रुपए भराई-बजरी के तो 9 हजार रुपए का डीजल खर्च हो जाता हैं। 3 हजार रुपए ट्रक को एस्कॉर्ट करने वाली पर खर्च हो जाता है। कुल मिलाकर अवैध बजरी सप्लाई करने वाले को करीब 15 हजार रुपए मिलते हैं। इसमें भी ट्रक का मेंटीनेंस शामिल होता है।

हर थाने के पुलिसकर्मियों को प्रति चक्कर 3 हजार
बजरी सप्लाई करने वाले मांगीलाल ने बताया कि हर थाने और पुलिस चौकी के पुलिसकर्मियों को प्रति चक्कर 3 हजार रुपए जाते हैं। संथली-बंथली से जवाहर सर्किल तक करीब 10 थाने और पुलिस चौकी पड़ती है। इसमें बरोनी, बोली, निवाई, दत्तवास, गुणसी चौकी, चाकसू, शिवदासपुरा, सदर, प्रताप नगर और जवाहर सर्किल थाना पड़ते हैं। हर को 3 हजार रुपए के हिसाब से 30 हजार रुपए प्रति चक्कर दिए जाते हैं। अगर बिना एंट्री के ट्रक निकल गया और पकड़े गए तो महंगा पड़ता हैं, इसलिए पहले ही एंट्री कराकर ट्रक को आगे बढ़ाते हैं।

^अवैध बजरी खनन पर टीमाें के माध्यम से कार्रवाई की जा रही है। शहर में हाे रहे अवैध बजरी के स्टाॅक के बारे मुझे जानकारी नहीं है। अगर ऐसा है ताे टीम काे भेजकर र्कारवाई की जाएगी।
-अनिल गुप्ता, माइनिंग इंजीनियर, जयपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें