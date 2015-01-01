पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  • In 10 Years, 2019 Will Be The Coldest In December, This Time We Will Not Break The Record, We Will Be At 4 Degrees Till The End Of The Year.

बचपन सर्दी का:10 साल में 2019 का दिसंबर सबसे सर्द, अबकी बार नहीं टूटेगा रिकाॅर्ड, ईयर एंड तक 4 डिग्री पर होंगे हम

जयपुर20 मिनट पहले
जाड़ों की नर्म धूप बच्चों की दोस्त है, ये जितनी खिलेगी वे उतना खिलखिलाएंगे
  • शीतकाल; 15 दिसंबर से 15 जनवरी मतलब कड़ाके की सर्दी, 13 दिसंबर तक सर्दी नहीं थी, अब आई
  • ईयर एंड तक 5 डिग्री और गिरेगा तापमान

दिसंबर के शुरूआती दाे हफ्ते सामान्य से अधिक तापमान रहने के बाद बीते दाे दिन से पारा गिरने लगा है। यानी आज सर्दी तीन दिन की हुई है। अभी आधा दिसंबर बाकी है। माैसम विशेषज्ञाें ने इस बार 20 दिसंबर से 20 जनवरी तक ला-नीना के प्रभाव के चलते कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने का अनुमान जताया है शीतकाल की शुरुआत हो चुकी है।

हालांकि नवंबर में न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री तक चला गया था। लगा सर्दी जल्दी आ गई। लेकिन, दिसंबर शुरू होते ही उत्तरी हवाओं का प्रभाव कमजोर पड़ गया। पश्चिमी विक्षोप (वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस) से शुरूआती दाे हफ्तों में दिसंंबर के सामान्य तापमान से जयपुर 6 डिग्री ज्यादा गर्म रहा।

अब फिर से सर्द हवाएं चलने लगीं ताे सर्दी का दाैर लाैट आया है। दाे दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 4 डिग्री तक लुढ़का है। इस महीने तापमान में 5 डिग्री और गिरावट की मौसमवाणी है। 13 दिसंबर तक राजधानी में रात का पारा 16.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक था, लेकिन अब उत्तरी हवाएं चलने से पारा तीन दिन में 6.4 डिग्री तक लुढ़का और बीती रात 9.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर ही आ गया। मंगलवार काे न्यूनतम तापमन में भी 2 डिग्री गिरावट हुई और अधिकतम तापमान 21.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ।

जाड़ों की नर्म धूप बच्चों की दोस्त है, ये जितनी खिलेगी वे उतना खिलखिलाएंगे

दिसंबर की सर्दी की यह पहली दो तस्वीरे हैं। दोनों में सर्दी के बचपन से घुले-मिले मासूम बच्चे हैं। दोपहर की नर्म धूप की संगत में खेल और खाने में मग्न। पहली तस्वीर में खुशनुमा मौसम में कबूतरों के बीच खेलते बच्चे तो दूसरी तस्वीर में खानाबदोश जरूरतमंद बच्चे। हम सामाजिक हैं, संवेदनशीलता की गर्माहट इन बच्चों तक जरूर पहुंचाएं।

10 साल में दिसंबर की सर्दी का जयपुर में हाल

2019 में 30 दिसंबर काे जयपुर का पारा एक डिग्री तक उतर गया था
बीते दस साल में दिसंबर की सर्दी की बात करें ताे साल 2010 से 2018 तक सबसे कम तापमान वाला दिसंबर 2014 में रहा। 2014 में दिसंबर में न्यूनतम तापमान 3.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था लेकिन बीते साल सभी रिकार्ड ताेड़ते पारा 30 दिसंबर काे 1.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर ही आ गया था। इन सालाें में अधिकतम तापमान सबसे ज्यादा 2015 में 6 दिसंबर काे 31.6 तक पहुंचा था।
10 साल में 4 बार दिसंबर में मावठ
वर्ष 2010 से 2019 तक दिसंबर में चार बार मावठ हुई, हर बार मावठ के बाद अचानक सर्दी बहुत तेज हो गई और तापमान में 2 से 4 डिग्री गिरावट दर्ज की गई। इनमें 2017 से 2019 तक हर बार दिसंबर में मावठ हुई। 2017 से पहले 2010 में 10.1 मिमी बारिश हुई थी। इस साल दिसंबर में अब तक मावठ के रुपक नहीं बने हैं। मौसम विज्ञानियों के मुताबिक शीतलहर जोर पकड़ने के बाद बारिश होगी।

वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

